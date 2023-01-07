To the editor:
Alas, alack … here we go again! Medical Aid in Dying legislation will be submitted in the Massachusetts Legislature this month that will make it possible for a terminally ill patient with six or fewer months to live to avoid the unnecessary pain and suffering of a prolonged death by ingesting medication that will allow them to die peacefully, presumably at home.
It will be identical to the legislation that was left “hanging” last year in Joint Committee on Health Care Financing, ostensibly at the behest of House leadership. But why was the legislation blocked? A Boston Globe/Suffolk University Poll showed that 77% of Massachusetts residents supported it, and all groups surveyed, including 70% of Catholics, were in favor of it. The legislation also enjoyed strong majority support in both branches of the Legislature.
Currently 10 states, and Washington, D.C., have implemented such legislation, including Maine and Vermont. Another seven are progressing towards passage. There was a time when Massachusetts was a leader on issues of compassion and justice. It is time we become so again, so individuals who face pain and suffering from terminal illnesses will not be forced to go elsewhere to die.
Now is the time for those supporters in the 77% identified in the Globe/Suffolk poll to get the legislation passed this session by speaking out, and contacting Speaker Mariano and our local legislators, Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante and Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr who, unlike a majority of their Essex County peers, have not been publicly clear that they support such legislation.
Charles Francis,
Rockport