To the editor:
I would like to give a huge thank you to voters for their support this last election season. As Sun Tzu said, every battle is won or lost before the combatants enter the field. He also discussed how the goal is not to win the battle, but to win the war.
This election was a strategic battle, to prepare us to eventually win the war. We tested our forces and our opponents. As we knew when we entered the campaign, it was going to be an uphill journey, but I cannot express the support I received every day from our constituants. The American people want change, and Libertarian Ideals: Life, Liberty, and Property.
Private property rights: my body and my land.
Life and Liberty: The government should be focused on protecting peoples rights to individuality, to small government.
We, those with libertarian and American ideals, will win, because every person who comes to this country is yearning for these ideals.
In addition our campaign was a huge success in what it built:
- Raised around $70,000.
- Over 113 people made contributions.
- Five newspaper articles about the campaign.
- On two radio shows.
- One debate.
- More than 17 volunteers.
This campaign is just a step in our movement. Be on the lookout for the next steps!
Mark Tashjian,
Georgetown
Editor's note: Tashjian was a Libertarian candidate for the 6th District seat held by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem.