To the editor:
My wife, Juliet Mullen, passed away from endometrial cancer at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers on March 26, 2021. She was 53. Since then I have been working to raise money for cancer research through Beth Israel Lahey Health's Ovarian Fund.
I would like to thank the following for joining me in making contributions:
Jim Coleman, Terry Mullen, Mark Grenier, Patrick Thorpe, Nanna Dunn, Dr. Dorothy Ganick, Tony Giacalone, Dr. Harrison, Randy and Martha Isaac, Mr. and Mrs. Linquata, Sheila Lummis, Robert Michell, Robert Muldoon, Charles Nahatis, Dr. Steve Nezhad, Andrew Nickas, Edwin O’Neil, Joan Scott, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, David van der Hoff, David Millar, Julie LaFontaine, Cody Wallace, Felicia Trupiano, Antonella Delisi, Edward and Ellie Celani, Jasmine and Yolanda Dinicola, David Gardner, Carole Sharoff, Alan and Cindy Maher, Skyler Bernard, and Alexander Falk.
Also Deo Braga and Braga Management, Nor’easter Cleaners owner Art Bucklin, Gloucester Police and Fire departments' unions, Gloucester Rotary president Dr. Mike Sarraf, Boston Dental, Whittier Health Network, Mina Dental Associates, Quirk Auto Dealerships, Tru Homes, Virgilio's Bakery, Kowloon Restaurant owner Bob Wong, Brad Sudbay of Sudbay Motors, Honda North, National Grid New England President Stephen Woerner, Eastern Propane, Happy Humpback Cafe, Magnolia 525 Restaurant, Andover Animal Hospital owner Diana Tower, Hayden Wealth Management partner Alyson Basso, Mt. Pleasant Memorials Prince Insurance, Market Basket President Arthur DeMoulas and managers Robert Mitchell and Peter Sauchuk, Plymouth Rock Insurance President Bill Martin, Cape Ann Savings Bank President Mariana Smith and Board of Directors, Greeley Funeral Home owner James Greeley, Turtle Alley owner Hallie Baker, Gold Coast Realty owner Peter Lane, and Sullivan Tire.
Donations can be made to honor Juliet Mullen by giving to Beth Israel Lahey Health's Ovarian Fund through the web page bidmc.org/give (choose "other" and write in Ovarian Fund) or by calling 617-667-7330. Contributions may also be mailed to: Beth Israel Lahey Health, Office of Philanthropy, Att: Marie Santos, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV), Boston, MA 02215.
Thank you again for your contributions and helping heal my heart.
Mike Mullen,
Gloucester