To the editor:

The Rockport American Legion Edward Peterson Post 98 would like to thank TimeSync, featuring Ella Marie, who provided the entertainment and all those attendees who contributed to a fundraiser for Post 98’s annual outing for hospitalized veterans.

We raised $1,230.

This past June we hosted approximately 150 veterans from various hospitals and veteran group homes in the area. They were treated to a luncheon, and some veterans stayed ashore while some went fishing in the afternoon.

Once again, thank you all for supporting our veterans.

Bruce Johnson,

American Legion Edward Peterson Post 98,

Rockport

