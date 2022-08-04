To the editor:
The Rockport American Legion Edward Peterson Post 98 would like to thank TimeSync, featuring Ella Marie, who provided the entertainment and all those attendees who contributed to a fundraiser for Post 98’s annual outing for hospitalized veterans.
We raised $1,230.
This past June we hosted approximately 150 veterans from various hospitals and veteran group homes in the area. They were treated to a luncheon, and some veterans stayed ashore while some went fishing in the afternoon.
Once again, thank you all for supporting our veterans.
Bruce Johnson,
American Legion Edward Peterson Post 98,
Rockport