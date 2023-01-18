To the editor,
I recently returned to Costa Rica from an eight-day snorkeling trip to Corn Island off the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua.
I flew into the capital, Managua, cautioned by Costa Rican friends to be very careful about who I spoke with and what I talked about.
My pal Frank was beyond blunt. “Keep your (expletive deleted) mouth shut,” he said. “You have an American passport. Don’t be asking questions about the political situation. With your luck, you’ll get arrested for being an American spy.”
I spent two days in the capital in a $12-a-night B&B, eating in hole-in-the-wall cafes and tavernas, checking out the Spanish colonial architecture and trying, with limited success, not to talk politics with anyone.
What most struck me was how omnipresent the military was, and how truly hesitant people were to talk about anything political.
In addition, the amount of Russian I heard spoken was more than a little surprising.
When I asked the man who arranged my travel to Corn Island about the Russian presence, he told me, translated, “Michael, we should not be talking about these things. It is very dangerous.”
It turns out, with Managua and Washington relations at their lowest level in years, Vladimir Putin has dispatched dozens of Russian military advisers to Nicaragua, dramatically increased the delivery of sophisticated weaponry to its army, and is providing significant financial aid in an attempt to ease the humanitarian crisis Washington’s economic sanctions have inflicted on the Nicaraguan people.
Neighboring governments are increasingly concerned about growing volatility in the region.
Once on Corn Island, a largely Afro-Caribbean community whose residents have little use for President Daniel Ortega, his wife, or their corrupt military and police cronies, people were more willing to talk about the political situation, U.S. sanctions, and the impact it is all having on poor and struggling Nicaraguans.
But first, the reefs of Corn Island are magnificent and pristine. The variety of marine flora and fauna to be found blows the mind.
That natural beauty gave rise to a nascent eco-tourism industry that, sadly, has largely collapsed as intense social and political instability has roiled the country in recent years.
The family whose house I stayed in on Corn Island was headed by an 82-year-old patriarch, Mr. Sylvester Wilson.
One night, over pan-seared fresh red snapper, gallo pinto, and fried patacones, Mr. Sylvester explained to me that, although he has no use for Daniel Ortega and his government, he holds the U.S. government, and its crippling economic sanctions, as responsible for the suffering of Nicaraguans as he does Ortega’s regime.
In heavily accented and broken English, he said, “Mike, your government waging economic war against innocent people here, in Venezuela, and in Cuba. People die because of that war. It time for that war to stop, alright?”
Mr. Sylvester is right. U.S. economic sanctions are a form of warfare that rarely impacts or topples the political elites of countries such as Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela, but they wreak havoc and destroy the lives of untold thousands of innocent civilians like Mr. Sylvester and his family.
Hey, Joe Biden, it is time for such economic warfare to stop. Alright?
Michael Cook,
Gloucester and Puerto Viejo de Limon, Costa Rica