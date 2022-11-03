To the editor:
Having just read the number of efforts Europeans are making to combat inflation and the rising cost of gas and oil, it seemed to me that much could be done in this country to reduce the impact of inflation.
1. Drive more slowly — this reduces the amount of gas used.
2. Turn down the thermostat to no more than 66. Keeping the thermostat at 70 or 72 just demands more gas or oil.
3. If one is cold, put on a wool sweater. Wool is much warmer than other materials.
4. Look carefully at what you buy in the supermarket. Don’t purchase goods you simply want, or are convenient but not necessary (i.e, green beans in a bag that have been cut already). Purchase goods that are not prepared or are needed.
5. Turn off lights when not in use. This reduces electricity use.
These are just a sample of things that we can do to reduce our costs.
And it is important to note that the oil companies are making RECORD profits this year.
The U.S. uses five times the natural resources that other places use and has a considerably smaller population.
Why should we do these things? That is the question that you need to think about and answer for yourself.
Deborah Gardner,
Gloucester