To the editor:
A version of this letter was also sent to the governor’s office.
I am a recently retired environmental and health and safety professional living in Gloucester. I have been accepted to the Mass COVID-19 Response Team and the Reserve Medical Corps (RMC) to assist with vaccination programs. That being said, it appears those appointed to set policy on COVID-19 vaccinations have little to no experience of how things work in the real world!
Members of the RMC are being offered the vaccine on the first day we show up to assist with the vaccination program! Many (most?) of us are retired professionals wanting to help. But to expect us to serve without prior vaccination and, therefore, immunity, is absolutely without sense. I and others I know are declining to help without prior vaccinations. Change this misguided policy now and in several weeks you’ll have plenty of qualified volunteers.
Ah, but if only there were qualified persons distributing the doses and setting policy. In Salem, the vaccine program for those 75 and older (which does not include Cape Ann) apparently completely filled all spaces almost immediately following the opening of registration. As yet, there is no program for vaccination of the public in Gloucester save for first responders. This is not the fault of Gloucester; we don’t have the vaccines to administer.
Governor, it is time to listen to experienced field personnel and turn the commonwealth’s vaccination program around; we are an embarrassment to the nation.
Richard Quateman
Gloucester