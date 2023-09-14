To the editor:
It’s with gratitude for his continuing leadership that I express my support for Mayor Greg Verga’s re-election and urge everyone to join me in voting for him in the City Preliminary Election on Sept. 19.
I’ve worked with Greg off and on throughout his 20-plus years in city government, first on the School Committee while I was at the Health Department as the public health nurse, and then on City Council, where his work was often within planning and development. As with his leadership as mayor, I find Greg thoughtful and patient, listening to the many perspectives swirling around him and then studiously trying to formulate, articulate, and achieve a reasonable and high quality response or action.
During his first term as mayor, he has expanded community participation in many boards and commissions as well as other committees. His elevation of senior services to a full Senior Department is a case in point. Gloucester faces challenges from the wastewater treatment plant, to addressing climate change, to sustaining the fishing industry and the culture of the harbor, to incentivizing the layers of housing this historic community needs, to getting the roads in better shape. He regularly shows up to acknowledge his support at an unending stream of community endeavors, including work I have been involved in like domestic abuse prevention as well as celebrating Brazilian Independence Day and Women’s Equality Day.
More importantly than coming to support these important events, I believe his steadfast, thoughtful leadership definitely makes him the person to keep in office and continue to lead us forward as a community into the near future, commencing the next 400 years of Gloucester history. Please join me in supporting Mayor Greg Verga on Sept. 19= and then in the Nov. 7 general election.
Sunny Robinson
Gloucester