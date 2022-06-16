To the editor,
During these patriotic-themed days and months, I thought back to my late uncle, Aldo Vandi.
Aldo was a World War II veteran with a strong love for our country. He had a little-known talent for poetic witticisms. His poignant, heart-filled lines, scratched out on paper or cardboard scraps, were collected and published after his death.
One particularly appropriate at this time is this simple but powerful poem that captures the true spirit and meaning of our American flag:
Old Glory
It has no voice and yet it talks.
It has no legs and yet it walks.
It has no wings and yet it flies.
It has no eyes and yet it cries.
It has no ears and yet it listens.
It has no body and yet stands strong.
It has no schooling yet fights the wrong.
Back in 1776 it got its start.
It’s got a beat. It’s got a heart.
Old Glory!
John Marletta,
Manchester-by-the-Sea