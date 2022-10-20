To the editor:
Republican candidate for governor Geoff Diehl has called the 2020 election "rigged," "highly suspicious" and "stolen from Trump." When asked by the New York Times if he would agree to the outcome of the November election, Diehl’s spokeswoman, Peggy Rose, replied “no comment.” Diehl is disqualified for office on this basis alone.
We now know in more depth and detail than ever of the death threat that Donald Trump posed, and poses, to our constitutional government. There is no argument that the "Big Lie" was ever anything but a big lie. The Jan. 6 riot was a pre-planned violent coup attempt, orchestrated by the most dangerous political figure in American history. Yet, hundreds of Republicans now running for public office embrace the lie, and the man; the threat to our republic is very much alive.
It is the duty of voters to repudiate Trumpist candidates, and it is the duty of Republican officeholders and candidates everywhere to repudiate Trump, his lies, and the notion that only Republicans can ever win a fair election.
Mike Dyer,
Essex