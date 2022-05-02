To the editor:
Most of us would want a qualified plumber to fix our pipes, a certified electrician to work on our wiring, or an experienced carpenter to replace our windows; having a town clerk with experience, expertise and political neutrality is critical in these precarious times, even in a small town like Rockport. That’s why I’m voting for Melanie Waddell. Melanie has served as the assistant town clerk for two years and as an election official since 2016. She is also a member of local, state and regional municipal clerk associations.
Diligence in handling votes is at the core of democracy, and that diligence multiplied by thousands of election workers saved the last presidential election from the spurious assault of the Big Lie. Recent letters to the editor have been critical of the current town clerk. Perhaps the writers need to be reminded that Melanie Waddell is NOT the incumbent but a first-time candidate for the position. Having served on the School Committee for two terms, I know how easy it is for those without the full information to criticize. If we listen closely, we might even detect a partisan ring.
Just as we would want a skilled person caring for our homes; we need a skilled town clerk caring for our votes. Having a qualified town clerk with experience and integrity is now more important than ever. Please vote for Melanie Waddell on May 10.
Mike Duda
Rockport