To the editor,
The world elites were seen eating their ski hats at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, over the West’s complete failure of sanctions on the Russian economy during this Ukraine conflict. Worse, these sanctions have had the opposite effect: eroding the SWIFT banking system and making Russia stronger in terms of alliances. Look at the strengthening of the ruble against the dollar over this timeframe and the further fermentation of relations among BRICS coalition members supporting Russia. Who would have predicted that in less than a year we would see the petrodollar being swapped for the Chinese yuan, and where governments are talking more about wars than peace?
Reports are that Ukraine is losing soldiers in the hundreds daily. Russian forces maintain constant pressure by shelling Ukraine forces at a run rate of 10 to 1. Russian munitions capacity has greatly expanded, having endless supply, while Russia has also opened up supply chains with China and Iran. Meanwhile, as Ukraine weakens, the U.S. and NATO allies are revealing their own weakening military conditions. Germany was reluctant to send tanks, while France said “ditto” and offered nothing. The U.S. pledge of 31 M1s is a pyrrhic offering. What can be seen is that the U.S. and NATO weapons supply chains are severely insufficient. Both Russia and China know this, and they are taking advantage of it.
Now talk of war with China in two years? This won't end well.
Peace anyone? Just crickets ...
James McKenna
Essex