To the editor:
What would your reaction be if you, your wife, and many of your friends, made phone calls to your state representative, Ann-Margaret Ferrante, numerous times, to find out her position, and have a discussion with her about pending legislation that was of great importance to you, and she didn’t call you back? Well, sadly, this has been my experience. One of my many reactions, which I’m expressing here, is we need new and better representation in our state legislature.
With the candidacy of Nathaniel Mulcahy we now have a great opportunity for just that!
Mr. Mulcahy is the real deal: a progressive thinker with a deep, sincere understanding and concern for the well being of the people of Gloucester, our country and the world. We all know that we are facing tremendous challenges today. We need someone who walks the walk, through actions, not just spinning words. Mr. Mulcahy does that every day, in both his personal life and his professional life.
We deserve better representation. We are fortunate to have this opportunity. Please vote in the upcoming primary, and vote for Nathaniel Mulcahy for state representative.
Paul Cary Goldberg,
Gloucester