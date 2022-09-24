To the editor:
I find much to agree with in the letter that representatives of the fishing community sent to the Massachusetts congressional delegation (“Lawmakers must safeguard fishery ecosystems,” Sept. 15). But while applauding their concern for marine ecosystems, I strongly disagree with their position on offshore wind development.
The letter’s authors call the pace of offshore wind growth “shortsighted and reckless,” but the facts refute this claim. Wind developers have worked assiduously with stakeholders and regulatory offices. Projects have undergone extensive environmental reviews. Leading environmental organizations, including Mass Audubon (https://www.massaudubon.org/our-conservation-work/policy-advocacy/clean-energy) and the Conservation Law Foundation (https://www.clf.org/blog/responsible-offshore-wind/), have endorsed wind power in the Gulf of Maine. And the developers have already made numerous concessions and revisions to their plans in response to concerns raised by the fishing industry.
Considering the importance of the transition to carbon-free energy, the ambitious plans for offshore wind are entirely rational. New England cannot decarbonize its electrical grid without offshore wind. The urgency of the climate crisis demands that we move forward, without further delays, and get the job done. Fishing and wind power will co-exist.
Frederick Hewett,
Cambridge