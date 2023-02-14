To the editor,
The very informative article, "Why helping whales to flourish can help fight climate change," Times, Feb. 10) explains that whales naturally sequester carbon like our trees, kelp and soil, but moreso. The whales and dolphins are already beloved but who knew they were so helpful to us?
The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and us.whales.org warn us that the greatest cause of their extinction is due to climate change. Already they are suffering from forced migration in search of food and breeding grounds.
A major source of clean energy will be provided by offshore wind facilities along the eastern seaboard. The first wind facility, Vineyard Wind, already under construction, estimates that it will provide enough clean energy to power 400,000 homes and, working with environmentalists, researched, wrote and signed an agreement to adhere to protection measures that include an acoustic monitoring system. That system will alert them to any whales in the vicinity of their construction so they can stop making noise and also use their awareness of the whales' seasonal habits to schedule work when it is safe.
We have to expedite wind energy despite being only contracted to be used for 25 for 30 years. Hopefully by then, we will have diminished the amount of carbon in the ocean and on land and new innovations will be operable.
We need to immediately address the major causes of whale mortality — entanglements and collisions with ships. Ropeless fishing gear is now available but costly. How can help the fishermen acquire this technology?
We're on the right path but can't afford to delay progress.
Janice Kubiak
Hyannis