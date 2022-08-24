To the editor:
When I first heard that someone was challenging Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante in the Democratic Primary I thought to myself: Really???? Why????
Turns out it has to do with process, what pet bills she might not have signed onto, although not signing onto a bill initially is not an indication of opposition. In fact, among the bills she allegedly “opposed,” most have never been voted on by the House. How then can she be deemed to have opposed them? And, by the way, it is not customary for the chair and vice chair of the Ways and Means Committee to sign on to bills initially, so that they can be honest brokers in the formation of legislation.
I confess to very little patience with so-called “process liberals” who like to kvetch about the way things are done and pay little mind to what actually gets done. Let’s look at some things that have gotten done over the past 14 years that Ann-Margaret Ferrante has been in office.
Let’s talk to the people at Pathways for Children about her undying commitment to early childhood education. As a former Headstart kid herself, Ann-Margaret has advocated for increased early education funding, including $1.18 billion in the most recent budget. In 2018, Pathways honored her as its “Alum Pioneer.”
Or let’s stop by The Open Door, the premier hunger fighting agency on Cape Ann and beyond. Over the past two years alone, Rep. Ferrante has delivered $200,000 to help that agency stem food insecurity among families. Or drop in at The Grace Center where those struggling with homelessness, substance abuse and mental illness not only get two nutritious meals every weekday but also help with housing, drug treatment and health concerns. Ann-Margaret has been there for The Grace Center as well.
There’s a long list but I have a short space. So finally, let’s pay a visit to the Gloucester Marine Genomic Institute, that gleaming biotech jewel on the harbor. Rep. Ferrante provided funding for its startup and continues to back its broadening mission, including training local young people to hold good, well-paying jobs in the biotech industry. All told, so far, Ann-Margaret’s advocacy has secured over $5 million for GMGI’s programs. She is held in such esteem there that it recently named a post-doctoral fellowship in her honor. The Ferrante Fellowship will enable young scientists to spend three to four years studying the vast resources of the sea that surrounds us.
Ann-Margaret’s opponent remarked that her warm and enthusiastic welcome by seniors at their recent annual picnic had to do with “the power of incumbency.” No it doesn’t. It has to do with being there and doing the work for 14 years.
When Ann-Margaret was first contemplating running for the House, she asked to meet with my husband and me. Over breakfast at Two Sisters, we asked her three questions: Was she pro-choice, did she support marriage equality and did she oppose the death penalty. Without hesitation or equivocation, she answered yes to all three. We signed on that day and have been with her ever since. And not a single day has passed that we have not been filled with extraordinary gratitude and pride that she is our representative. She deserves your vote on Sept. 6.
Carolyn Stewart,
Gloucester