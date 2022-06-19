To the editor,
What is the power of one?
One what?
One drop of water, one gallon, one thunderstorm?
One person isolated, hiding in fear?
One person sharing, energy of hope and change.
One times any number is only that number, nothing changes
One plus one, plus one ... now you can move mountains.
One ant is no notice, one colony is a force.
One point of light, a billion points of light.
Shine your light. Share your stories Show your love! Light brings more light. Stories open hearts. Love brings more love.
You have the power. Your light is needed in the world. Your stories can move others. Your love can multiply.
You as one. But not the one and only. You as one with experience in this world You as one. You matter. You make a difference. You are needed!
You as one plus ME as one. Together, WE are a mighty force.
Betsy Nahas,
Rockport