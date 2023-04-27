To the editor:
As a candidate for election to an open seat on the Rockport School Committee on May 9, I’d like to take a moment to introduce myself.
My name is Amy Oaks. I’m a Cape Ann native, having grown up in East Gloucester and Port Jefferson, New York. After graduating from Wellesley College, I moved to Denver, where I worked for 32 years in public education. During those years, I taught high school social studies and language arts, served as a middle school principal, a high school principal, and as a school district director, responsible for eight secondary schools and 8,000 students. In addition to my Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees, I hold a doctorate in School Leadership from the University of Denver. When I retired in 2021 and returned to Cape Ann, I had just completed my tenth year as principal of Littleton (Colorado) High School.
Every year, school districts in America think about how to get better — how to improve teaching and learning, how to add new programs, update facilities, manage budgets, and how to comply with state and federal mandates. Many communities, including Rockport, are attempting to navigate a perfect storm of declining enrollment, rising costs, and a lack of affordable housing. Making things better for students and staff in this challenging environment will require focus, innovation, and community collaboration
I’m running for Rockport School Committee because I believe so strongly in the value of public education and in giving back. Students are our future and they deserve the very best learning environment that we can create for them. Teachers, counselors, administrators, and staff need our encouragement and our advocacy so that they can do their important and challenging work every day. I believe high-functioning school committees focus on the importance of listening to educators, parents, students, staff and the community. They value transparency, accountability, achievement, growth, innovation, creativity, civility, and compassion. As a member of the Rockport School Committee, I believe my prior professional background and current interests would allow me to help meet those goals, and would like to ask for your vote to support those efforts.
Amy Oaks
Rockport