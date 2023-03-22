To the editor:
As we near the point in the 2024 presidential primary election cycle where candidates for the Oval Office start campaigning, people are wondering why presumed opponents of Donald Trump are taking great pains to not attack him, and are even bending over backwards to defend him.
Let’s look at the race from Trump’s point of view. He wants to win the 2024 election. If he becomes the 47th president, he will find a way to declare himself President for Life. This is guaranteed. It will spell the end of our democracy, and the “elections” in 2028 will be a sham, like they are in Russia. If this is the case, the role of vice president will be extremely important, because that person (assuming they stay in Trump’s good graces) will be Vice President for Life. Not a bad gig! Plus, Trump is getting old, and he may not even live much beyond 2028. Even better for his VP, who stands next in the line of succession.
Trump is the undisputed front-runner in the 2024 Republican primary. If he truly wants to win, he will win. Therefore, all the other contenders — Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Perry Johnson, Vivek Ramaswamy — are actually running for vice president. They each want Trump to see them as dutiful loyalists who will deliver his policies while keeping their mouths shut.
By his extremist actions as governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis is already signaling to Trump that, unlike Mike Pence, he will embrace fascism and support Trump’s ultimate goal of being President for Life. It’s very easy to see DeSantis as Trump’s VP acting in much the same way as Dick Cheney acted as George W. Bush’s VP — ruthlessly and without conscience. And the fact that DeSantis is described as “wooden” and “without personality” as he tours the country is not a defect in a Trumpian VP, it’s an attribute.
Of course, Trump might fool them all and pick Stephen Miller as his running mate. This would not be a surprise. Miller has no political base of his own (so he’s no threat) and is the most deeply fanatic of all Trump acolytes.
But let’s say that by some miracle, Trump is knocked out of the primary race. Even better for the current crop of GOP contenders! Having been Trump loyalists, they will each lay claim to his legacy and his voters. Each will piously proclaim he or she loves Trump and he was the greatest president in American history, and only they can carry forward his glorious vision.
Stay tuned!
Thomas Hauck,
Gloucester