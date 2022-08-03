To the editor:
Can someone explain why a security guard is even needed by the Eastern Point Association? Anyone can enter claiming they are either visiting someone or going to the yacht club or the lighthouse. So basically anyone can enter.
“Eastern Point Boulevard is a private road with public access,” a recent police report states. “There is an ongoing property dispute with the Eastern Point Association and the public as to where the road begins.”
If the security guard serves a purpose it might be to preserve the private status of Eastern Point Boulevard, and really has nothing to do with security. This is like blocking a right of way at least once a year so a right of way does not become a public way.
If Eastern Point Boulevard is a part of the recent request for the city to maintain/repair private roads (is it?), the Eastern Point Association might be asking to have the road considered both private and public. Isn’t that kind of like someone suggesting he is both Catholic and Protestant?
Regardless, the issue is mute. The guard lets anyone, even me, through. So why even have a guard? Why hassle people trying to load/unload things for use on Niles Beach? Who cares precisely where a road/boulevard starts?
Lowell Peabody,
Gloucester