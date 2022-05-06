First Fridays
Art After Hours with Loren Doucette at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, happens Friday when the museum is open free to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. as part of its ongoing First Fridays: Art After Hours series. For details, visit capeannmuseum.org.
For gardeners
Four speakers will address an array of topics from composting to native plants in “Caring for the Earth, one garden at a time,” an event presented by the Cape Ann Interfaith Climate Justice Group at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to the public. Bags of black earth will be available for purchase from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for $10 each. For more details, visit the church’s Facebook page.
‘Turandot’
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD features Franco Zeffirelli’s production of “Turandot” on Saturday at 12:55 p.m., at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. This Puccini opera features two celebrated voices who share the title role of the legendary cold-hearted princess: Christine Goerke, the Met’s reigning dramatic soprano, and Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska. For details and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
Mirrors
Mother’s Day Mirrors, a free program, is hosted Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. by the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Visitors are invited to decorate their own mirrors. For details, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Mom’s Day show
The Mother’s Day concert “Generations of Her” will be presented by Grammy Award-nominated vocalist, pianist and songwriter Nicole Zuraitis on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester. The concert features works by women who inspired Zuraitis, from Billie Holiday to Carol King, in addition to her own. For tickets, visit gloucesterstage.com; and go to the dropdown box of “Shows & Events.”