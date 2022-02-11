Scrimshaw Saturday
Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. hosts free community programming for Cape Ann residents of all ages. In honor of Valentine’s Day and the scrimshaw love tokens sailors made for their beloved, the studio project will feature the making of one’s own scrimshaw medallion. For inspiration, view the display of scrimshaw objects in the museum’s library. Erik Ronnberg, the maritime curator, will answer questions. For details or to make a reservation, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Cabaret
Annisquam Village Players present a virtual cabaret on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The free show features actors, singers and dancers performing a mix of skits and songs. To watch the show, go to: AnnisquamVillagePlayers.org and click on the “show” button.
Met Opera in HD
Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport hosts an encore showing of “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” on Saturday at 1 p.m. There will be limited distanced seating. The program features Grammy Award–winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s acclaimed adaptation of the memoir by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow. For tickets, $20 to $32, and details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Chamber music
The Horszowski Trio performs Bernstein, Shostakovich and Smetana and more at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport, on Sunday at 3 p.m., with a pre-concert talk at 2 p.m. For tickets, $29 to $39, visit rockportmusic.org.