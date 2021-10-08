The premiere of “Think of Me Tuesday,” about a perennial mayoral candidate in Fishtown, USA, is now showing at Gloucester Stage Company. Please see Page 12 for story.
The first MagToberFest!, a block party on Lexington Avenue, happens Sunday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out 20 antique cars, local farm stands, food form local vendors, and the Cape Ann Makers Market featuring booths with work by 20 local artisans. The Notch Brewing Mobile Biergarten will be in the area along with music by local musicians throughout the day.
Take a walking tour with Cape Ann Museum docents. On Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. start at the museum’s newly reinstalled Fitz Henry Lane Gallery, then stroll to the Lane House on Harbor Loop. On Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., tour the area immediately surrounding the museum to will learn about architectural elements and styles that arose out of specific socioeconomic and cultural circumstances during a critical 200-year period in the city’s development. $10 for museum members/$20 for nonmembers (includes museum admission). Reserve online or call 978-283-0455 x110 or email info@capeannmuseum.org.
The Topsfield Fair ends Monday, and here’s what you’ll miss if you miss it: Tony Orlando on Saturday, draft horse show Sunday, and a demolition derby Monday. For more events visit https://www.topsfieldfair.org/plan/daily-schedule/
It’s all haunted all weekend as Salem kicks off its famously fearsome Halloween season. For the full weekend schedule, visit https://www.salem.org/events-calendar/category/festivals/