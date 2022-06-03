Musical debut
The Gerald Clayton Trio, with Kendrick Scott on drums and Vicente Archer on bass, performs Sunday, at 5 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. The six-time Grammy-nominated pianist-composer comes to Rockport for the first time following his Blue Note debut, “Bells on Sand.” For tickets, starting at $29, and details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Studio tour
Cape Ann Artisans offers its self-guided Open Studio Tour this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tour features 16 artisans at 15 stops in Gloucester and Rockport. For details and a map, visit capeannartisans.com.
Walking tour
Join Hopper’s Houses Walking Tour on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., presented by Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. $20, $10 for museum members, includes museum admission. To register, visit capeannmuseum.org, and click on “Events.”
Dance double
Dance “double header” at MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester: On Friday, at 7:30 p.m. is a performance by New York City company Alison Cook Beatty Dance; and on Saturday at 8 p.m., the program, “Impermanence,” showcases films by Casey Buckles and Salvi LoGrasso, music by Steve Lacey, dance by Sarah Slifer Swift and Molly Rose Tupper, and a light installation by Joshua Lentini. For details and tickets, visit https://magma.center/events.
For children
Attend children’s book events featuring “The Seagull and the Sea Captain,” about a local schooner captain, written by an award-winning author/naturalist Sy Montgomery, this Saturday, June 4. A reading/book signing at 1 p.m. at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., is followed at 2 p.m. with a book-themed children’s activity at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., with materials sponsored by the museum.