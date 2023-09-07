Singer-songwriter Chelsea Berry will open the next season of the Old Sloop Presents concert series this Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Rockport.
Opening the show will be special guest Megan Burtt, a frequent collaborator with Berry.
When people ask Berry where she is from, she replies that she is from Alaska.
“But I usually follow up by saying that the place where I really grew into my own skin as a professional musician was on Cape Ann. I spent so many years of my adult life there that I think it will always feel like home to me,” said Berry. “It’s such a blast to come back and play venues like the Old Sloop and to have the audience filled with so many friends who were part of my musical and personal journey. Hikers, bikers, kayakers, yogis, musicians, artists, writers — plus tons of people who faithfully supported us by being our audience through those amateur years.
She noted that many musicians spent the better part of their 20s and 30s in Gloucester together, “creating and playing and growing.”
“It was a community that really fostered our hobbies and passions. We were lucky,” said Berry, who now lives in Maine.
Known for her powerhouse vocals and heartfelt lyrics, she has been dubbed “the Pink of folk music” by singer-songwriter Susan Werner.
To date, Berry has released 10 original albums over her 25-year career and has collaborated on projects with dozens of writers and performers. Her music is played regularly on Sirius XM’s The Loft and has been featured on local radio and TV stations from Modesto to Manhattan.
From Colorado, Burtt has performed at the Red Rocks Amphitheater, been featured with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, and toured Europe and the United States. She also won several songwriting contests, including Rocky Mountain Folks Fest, Kerrville, and NW Region Mountain New Song.
Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and younger. Visit oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $25 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and younger, and $50 for families.
Reggae on the water
The Organically Good Trio, a Hammond organ trio with a reggae spin out of Boston, will perform on a sunset music cruise in Gloucester Harbor aboard the yacht Wejack this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There is a full bar onboard. Cape Ann Cruises, 63 Rogers St. in Gloucester, will only sell 40 tickets for this intimate evening of music. The band brings its mix of reggae, soul and boogaloo. For details, visit www.capeanncruises.com.
New exhibit: Fresh Cut
Jane Deering Gallery, at 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester, opens the new show “Fresh Cut,” featuring abstract contemporary florals by Kristine Fisher, with a reception on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the downtown gallery. A portion of sales, 20%, will go to the Generous Gardeners for its continued efforts toward the beautification of the city. The nonprofit organization designs and cultivates more than 45 public garden beds in Gloucester. The show runs through Sept. 24. For details, visit janedeeringgallery.com.
Anastas book launch
There is a book launch for “Nostalgia,” a novel by Peter Anastas at Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester, on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. with friends of the late author and special guests. Anastas (1937-2019) was a writer, teacher, activist and social worker who spent his life immersed in the preservation of Gloucester, and its cultural heritage. His publications include “Glooskap’s Children: Encounters with the Penobscot Indians of Maine,” the novella “Landscape with Boy,” the memoir “At the Cut,” and the novels “Broken Trip,” “No Fortunes” and “Decline of Fishes.” His collection of newspaper columns, “A Walker in the City: Elegy for Gloucester,” was reprinted by Lost & Found Elsewhere: The CUNY Poetics Document Initiative and Dogtown Books in March.
At Windhover
The Thryn Saxon Dance Company returns to Windhover Center for the Performing Arts with its newest work, “Seolh,” based on the Scottish myth of the “selkies,” mythic sea creatures, half woman, half seal, that embody the human quest for freedom. Performances are this Thursday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, at 5 p.m., will be a performance pf classical Indian dance “Bharatanatyam,” with solo and ensemble dances by Soumya Rajaram & Samskrithi ensemble.
Tickets and information are available at windhover.org. Windhover Center for the Performing Arts is located at 257R Granite St., Rockport. 978-546-3611.
Goetemann Residency events
This September’s Goetemann Resident is sculptor and installation artist Julia Shepley’s whose work references the changing effects of light and shadow on natural and built environments revealing shared structures and patterns. Working in photography, wood, ink and other mixed media, she pieces together multiple observational viewpoints, her work evokes shifts of natural forces and human attachment.
Shepley, who will create on-site artwork at Ocean Alliance inspired by investigation into its whale research, as well as from the study of patterns of light and shadow at the ocean’s edge, will be available for two in-person presentations at Ocean Alliance, 32 Horton St., Rocky Neck, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 4 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m, Both are free to the public.
Shepley will also host several open studio hours, to be posted on rockyneckartcolony.org.
Dance at MAGMA
On Saturday, Sept, 23, at 7:30 p.m., Dawn Pratson returns to MAGMA, (Movement Arts Gloucester MA), 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester, with her collaborators for an evening of dance and music called “Now and Again.”
The evening includes three works: a dance and music improvisation by the group Locomotors; a duet choreographed by Cantor called “Armchair Duet,”; and a solo by Cantor called “Hidden Stories.” Locomotors is a music and dance group inspired by eurhythmics and open-form jazz improvisation.
The group also has a special interest in the somatic connection between sound and movement, using that connection as a basis for artistic creation and exploration. The core members are Michael Joviala, piano and composition, and Dawn Pratson, dance and choreography.
The group has been in residence as part of a pilot program of the New York Chapter of the Dalcroze Society of America during the calendar-year of 2023. Some of that work has been collected on a Youtube playlist.
Admission is $20. For more information, visit:https://joviala.com/jovialaworks/locomotors/.
Tavern tales
In commemoration of the Gloucester 400+, Gloucester Stage Company commissioned a new work, “Tall Tales From Blackburn Tavern,” which runs through Sept. 24. The play was written by John Minigan and directed by Bryn Boice. The mission of this work is to pay homage to the city’s rich folklore and history spanning more than 400 years. The play brings to life legendary tales deeply rooted in Gloucester’s past, featuring iconic characters and events shaping the community. Those tales include the story about the Gloucester sea serpent, the “Ghost Army thwarted by the brave Ebenezer Babson,” and the secrets of the Witches of Dogtown. The production at Gloucester Stage includes the use of projections and puppetry. For details and tickets, visit gloucesterstage.org.
