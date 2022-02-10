Seeking a variety show to chase away the mid-winter blues? If so, the Annisquam Village Players is presenting its annual February cabaret, a virtual event again this year, this Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m.
The free show features actors, singers and dancers performing a mix of skits and songs representing a variety of music.
Director Terry Sands noted that the evening’s entertainment also will include some scenes from past shows that will be interspaced with the other performances. The event opens with a fireside chat between Sands and Academy Award-nominated actress Lindsay Crouse about her family’s involvement in the earlier years of the Annisquam Village Players.
“It’s a variety show of the past and present,” Sands said. “We are trying more and more to emphasize our history too. We have traced our roots back to the Civil War, with the first show in 1863. We think we’re the oldest continually operating community theater. There were some that were older but no longer exist.”
Additionally, Sands noted that this small theater group works to keep up with technology to improve its productions, such as having Peter Pan actually fly through the air, and creating rain during scenes of its production of “Singin’ in the Rain.”
But audience enjoyment is always at the forefront of whatever the players do.
“You will see your friends and neighbors attempt to make you smile, laugh, maybe even cry (or roll your eyes)!,” said Kerry McKenna, a member of the Annisquam Village Players board.
Participation with the historic community theater group is a right-of-passage for many residents in Gloucester’s village of Annisquam.
“It’s considered a tradition that one thing you do is to be in a show with the Annisquam Village Players. But we are not exclusive and welcome actors from all communities,” said Sands.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not prevented the cabaret from taking place, as it likely would have been virtual anyway because the Village Hall is undergoing restoration. Last year’s cabaret was a fund-raiser for that work but this year the donations will go toward scholarships.
The virtual viewing is free, but any donations will go to the Annisquam Village Players Theatrical Arts Scholarship Fund, which is available to students aged 8 to 22, who have demonstrated a commitment to developing their artistic talent in acting, voice, dance, and crew or production duties.
“We started the fund about three years ago and we want to increase the fund because the Annisquam Village Players puts a major focus on kids and having kids come into theater,” said Sands. “I’m a strong believer that theater experience will benefit kids. It helps them develop, helps them communicate and feel self confident when they have to get up to speak in front of a group. That’s a huge tool because that can occur today no matter what profession you go into.”
Any size donation is welcome. For those with more to give, a Footlights Sponsorship is available with a donation of $100 or more. At this level, if located within a 35-mile radius, a bottle of Prosecco to enjoy while watching the show will be delivered prior to the event. All donors will be recognized on the website.
To watch the show, visit AnnisquamVillagePlayers.org and click on the “show” button. Donation information also is available on the website.
February at CAM
This month, Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, is celebrating Black history and life at sea, both which are key elements of Cape Ann history.
Admission to the museum will be free for all Cape Ann residents this Saturday, Feb. 12, for the Second Saturday program. Free admission continues for all families with children under 18 during school vacation week, Feb. 19 to 22, when visitors of all ages can learn about Black mariners, make their own scrimshaw, and search for ship models in the galleries.
To learn more about Black History on Cape Ann, sign up for the next CAMTalks “Collecting and Exhibiting Untold Stories” on Feb. 19, or view the CAM Teen Art Council’s Martin Luther King Jr. installation. The installation features art by local teens in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Members of the museum’s Teen Arts Council noted that many students are committed to learning about Black history and the role that Cape Ann and the North Shore played in the civil rights movement.
Also on exhibit are Stow Wengenroth’s lithographs and Adin Murray’s drawings in “Homeport” on view until this Sunday, Feb. 13. Then across the hall is the special exhibition “Cape Ann & Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies,” which is on view through March 31. For more details, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Local Colors final week
There are a few more days left for Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative’s valentine card sale, from which all proceeds will be donated to a local charity.
This is the 11th year of the cooperative members’ “Local HeART” fundraiser, which runs through Feb. 14 at the gallery at 121 Main St., in Gloucester. Each year, the artists create unique valentine cards working in a new medium to expand their creative sensibilities.
The membership selected four local non-profit organizations for which a customer can cast a vote: Wellspring House, Pathways for Children, The Open Door and Cape Ann Animal Aid.
The cards may sport a humorous message, a ceramic pin, sea glass or beach stone that can double as a tiny gift.
More information is available by visiting www.local-colors.org or calling 978-283-3996.
