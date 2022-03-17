A musical spring awakens this weekend with several offerings, ranging from works of a classical master to the return of a popular coffeehouse series, along with an Italian immigrant’s story in dance.
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents a concert this Sunday to celebrate the birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach and fundraise to help Ukrainian relief efforts.
The event at 4:30 p.m. March 20 in the historic meetinghouse at the corner of Church and Middle streets will be simulcast on the foundation’s YouTube channel and will be available afterward for those unable to attend. The event is free to the public but a collection will be taken to benefit the International Rescue Committee’s work in Ukraine.
At the onset of the program, Meetinghouse Foundation president Charles Nazarian will describe how his Flemish Double harpsichord, made by David Jacques Way, works. Nazarian, who plays the organ, will then demonstrate by performing a few pieces to highlight the varied sounds of the instrument.
“It got me through the pandemic,” Nazarian said of his instrument. “I really plugged into playing the harpsichord at home and it was safe. I always wanted to learn how to play the harpsichord. Many people who play Baroque music start out playing the harpsichord.”
The music program continues with Mary Jodice on the harpsichord and Emily Hale on the baroque violin performing the Bach “Violin Sonata in C-minor,” after which Hale will perform a Bach violin solo.
About midway during the collection for the Ukraine, soprano Caroline Teague will sing Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” and counter-tenor Cameron Dobson will sing selections from the “Mass in B-Minor” accompanied by Jodice.
The concert’s final piece features a Bach masterpiece for organ with the Passacaglia and Fugue in C-minor, on the Meetinghouse’s 1893 Hutchings/Fisk pipe organ. The event will conclude with the ensemble leading the audience in singing the Ukrainian national anthem followed by a reception with a Bach birthday cake.
Organizers note that those who want to donate may also write a check made out to the “International Rescue Committee.” For more information, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Coffeehouse returns
The Old Sloop Coffeehouse resumes live performance this Saturday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m., with a concert by Canadian singer-songwriter Annie Sumi. Colorado’s Megan Burtt, an award-winning singer-songwriter, will open the show. The concerts are held in the handicap-accessible sanctuary of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St.
Sumi is described as an “ethereal-folk artist whose music is intimate and expansive, inviting the listener into a familiar otherworld,” embracing the many levels of the human experience. She has toured Canada, the United States and Europe.
Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and younger at the website oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and younger, and $30 for families.
‘Window on the Marsh’
The new exhibition “Window on the Marsh,” celebrating the beauty of the Great Marsh, opens Saturday, March 19, at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, The salt marsh, which covers 25,000 acres from Cape Ann to the New Hampshire border, is a natural wonder that has inspired artists over the centuries.
This show, which runs through Sept. 27, features two works each by painters Martin Johnson Heade (1819-1904) and Fitz Henry Lane (1804-1865), which are accompanied by four photographs by Martha Hale Harvey.
“Although working over a century ago in different mediums, the three featured artists captured the innate beauty of the Great Marsh in black and white photography and luminescent paintings,” the museum said in announcing the show.
Museum director Oliver Barker noted that “Window on the Marsh” invites the exploration of that intersection of environment and art on Cape Ann.
“Bringing together differing responses to this singularly inspiring place is something we love to do at the museum,” he said. “This exhibition and juxtaposition of works in different media provides visitors with the opportunity to explore this landscape from the perspectives of a talented and underrecognized photographer as well as from two exceptional painters.”
Harvey (1863-1949) was one of Cape Ann’s earliest women photographers. Working with Harvey’s original glass plate negatives of marshes along the Annisquam River and at Wingaersheek Beach, Anne Rearick, an award-winning photographer, created prints of Harvey’s work in her darkroom. Based in Gloucester, Rearick is also a Guggenheim Fellowship recipient.
For details about the show, admission and hours, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Men and memoirs
Authors Andre Dubus III, Benjamin Anastas and Steve Almond will reveal the stories behind their memoirs when Literary Cape Ann presents a free program this Saturday, March 19, at 2 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport.
“Three of our region’s favorite authors have agreed to summon the same candor, wit and grit they used to write their unforgettable memoirs to speak with us about what it has been like to publish candid and personal material. And, yes, there are stories yet to tell,” according to Literary Cape Ann. “The memoirs are thought-provoking page-turners worthy of a deep dive.”
Their memoirs are “William Stoner and the Battle for the Inner Life” by Almond; “Townie” by Dubus; and “Too Good to be True” by Anastas.
Seating is limited due to the ongoing pandemic. Those attending should bring masks and proof of vaccination should these items still be required. Books will be on sale, and the authors will be available for signing. Those interested are invited to visit Literary Cape Ann’s Facebook page to view a recording of the event.
Art at the castle
Artist Sarah Dineen opens “Protection,” which explores themes of protection, personal power, love and connection, in the Great Hall of the Hammond Castle Museum, this Saturday, March 19. The exhibit, which runs through March 30, features nine large-scale sculptures and 32 paintings. All pieces are available for purchase and a portion of the proceeds will support the museum. Dineen holds a master’s degree from the School of Visual Arts in New York and a bachelor’s degree from Montserrat College of Art in Beverly.
“The artist amassed an army of painted helmets, shields, tubes, and microphone-trees, which line the hall,” according to a press release.
Dineen will host an opening reception Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. as well as a closing reception on March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.. at the museum at 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester. Both receptions and the exhibit are free. Portions of the museum will remain closed. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
“This body of work began after multiple visits to the Arms and Armor collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. During my visits, I was struck by the beauty of the intricately carved metal surfaces and the deep, dark space of each helmet where a human life had once been. In my own set of armor, I use a recurring circular pattern from my previous paintings to adorn each piece. Using just three colors, I paint the surfaces to look like a combination of distressed metal and warm skin,” wrote Dineen in an artist statement.
Linda Harvey, the museum’s executive director, said bringing art from the community into the museum is among the ways that the organization strives to meet its mission and offer the museum as a venue for the arts. For more information, visit hammondcastle.org.
‘Immigration Story’
Choreographer Ann-Marie Ciaraldi premieres her newest work, “Matriarch, A Woman’s Immigration Story,” this Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, at 8 p.m., at MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
This dance theater performance, featuring dancers Jessica Rose Flynn, Katie Pustizzi and Keegan Scesny, tells the story of Rosaria Docimo, from when she was born in 1921 in rural Calabria, Italy, until her immigration to the United States with her family in 1956.
“Through a feminist lens, this account will be expressed through dance accompanied by spoken word and film. A quiet and gentle soul, Rosaria embodies immense courage and resiliency with the obstacles she endured and overcame. Her life is portrayed as a young girl with four siblings who grew up with a mostly absent father. The story will progress to her marriage, her mother’s death, and the birth of four children, including one who died. Also included is her experience of leaving her devastated homeland after World War II,” according to a synopsis.
The work poses the questions: “What were and currently are women’s contributions to their homes and communities within immigration stories? What was adulthood and motherhood like for Rosaria and others before World War II and after immigrating to the United States? What does her story tell the receiver regarding immigration?”
Ciaraldi, also a dance educator, is an adjunct professor at Salem State College and on faculty at the BoSoma School of Dance, and guest choreographer at Endicott College in Beverly. For details, visit magma.center. This work is made possible by support from the New England Foundation of the Arts, Awesome Gloucester and the Gloucester Cultural Council.
All-girl’s Afghan school
Manchester Public Library offers an online presentation on Monday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. to learn about The School of Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA). Founded by Shabana Basij-Rasikh, SOLA operated in Kabul as Afghanistan’s only all-girls boarding school, growing from a single class of sixth-graders in 2016 to nearly 100 girls in expanded grades. With the fall of Kabul, SOLA evacuated more than 200 students and staff to Rwanda in central Africa. Shabana will share her vision for the future. To register, visit www.manchesterpl.org/events.
