The owners of Gloucester Cinema have seen a groundswell of demand for the Academy Award-winning film “CODA,” which was filmed primarily in Gloucester.
“The publicity surrounding this film has brought people to Gloucester that seldom, if ever, go to the movies from all corners of the state and other parts of New England,” shared Mary Williams. “We sold out or very close to sold out all of the shows since ‘CODA’ opened (on April 1).”
The owners also saw that the desire to see the movie at the hometown theater brought out senior citizens whom they haven’t seen in a long time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show runs through April 14, and there is more ticket availability for shows starting April 7 and through the weekend.
“At the moment, there are still plenty of seats for folks trying to purchase in advance. Again, we suggest advanced ticket purchases either online or in person at the theater. We really hate to turn away people who arrive and the show is sold out,” said John Williams.
For the schedule and tickets, visit gloucestercinema.com.
Emerald Rae at Old Sloop
The Old Sloop presents Gloucester-born fiddler-singer-songwriter Emerald Rae and the award-winning duo The Bombadils from Halifax, Nova Scotia, in a double-bill concert on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Rockport, at 12 School St.
Roots Music Report hails Emerald Rae as “a spell-caster of no small skill … maxing out her axe’s potential in the service of her consistently compelling melodies,” and called her self-titled 2018 release “one of the year’s more fetching releases.” Additionally, she was chosen as a Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Emerging Artist. As an artist, she seeks to “push the boundaries of the imagination with a colorful palate.”
The Bombadils bring together a sophisticated sound melding bluegrass, Celtic and singer-songwriter traditions. Their 2016 album “New Shoes” was nominated for two Canadian Folk Music Awards and won Folk Music Ontario’s Album of the Year award.
Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and younger. For tickets, visit oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $28 for families.
Boston Children’s Chorus
The Boston Children’s Chorus performs this Saturday, April 9, at 3 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport, in a concert titled “In Our Hands.”
What can we do to ensure that our planet, our fragile ecosystems, and our diverse global communities continue to survive and thrive? How can we dismantle the structures of inequity that hurt our society and our climate? Join the Concert Choir for “In Our Hands” as they lift their voices and call awareness to the climate emergency.
Since its founding, the Boston Children’s Chorus has become an international leader in integrating social justice education with music education. It brings singers of different races, ethnicities, religions, gender identities and socioeconomic groups together in a collaborative activity. Singers learn lessons of active listening, reflection, teamwork, leadership, empathy, and connection. The organization serves nearly 500 children, from 7 to 18, from more than 110 zip codes. No one is excluded from participation for financial reasons.
General admission tickets are $15, and there is an option to view it virtually, for a $5 ticket. For details, visit rockportmusic.org.
BIGtiny returns
The Rocky Neck Art Colony’s annual fundraiser, BIGtiny, returns virtually Sunday, April 10, and runs through Wednesday, April 13. It features nearly 200 original artworks — all on a scale of 7-inch squares.
More than 100 artists stepped up to participate; their names are not revealed during the auction. Each work is signed on the back, so participants buy the pieces that most appeal to them and learn who the artist is when they pick up the artworks.
The auction begins Sunday, April 10, at 9 a.m. by logging on to www.rnacbigtiny.com.
Artwork is priced per day: Sunday, April 10, $150; Monday, April 11, $100; and Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13, $50.
Each original artwork is matted. Donors can buy frames for $8 each; buy three pieces of art, and get three free frames.
There will be a Pick-up Party on Thursday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. for the “big reveal” at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, where artists and buyers can enjoy refreshments. Proceeds from BIGtiny go to support the many exhibitions and programs put on by the Rocky Neck Art Colony.
Final weekend of ‘New Directions’
This is the final weekend of the Rocky Neck Art Colony’s annual members show, themed “New Directions.” All submissions reflect a membership pushing forward as artists through experimentations in medium, process, materials, theme, size and content, according to an exhibition statement.
Hours are Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, through Sunday, April 10. For more information, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Manchester art show’s last days
The Spring Art Show at Manchester Historical Museum at 10 Union St., in Manchester, continues through Saturday, April 9. The show features the work of 22 local artists. Hours are Thursday and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the closing reception is Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit www.manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Melissa Cox show at Sawyer Free
Photographer Melissa Cox has a show of her works at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, through April 28. There are 18 pieces featured, and all are priced at $150. The Matz Gallery is located at the library’s main entrance.
Dementia, healthy aging series
The free educational series on dementia and healthy cognitive aging hosted by the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library continues this Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. The program is “Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” with the Alzheimer’s Association MA/NH Chapter. Learn about common warning signs and what symptoms to look for in yourself and others, as well as tips for approaching someone who is experiencing changes in their memory, the benefit of early detection and diagnosis, and more.
The presentation takes place at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., in Gloucester. Registration is not required. More information may be found at sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.