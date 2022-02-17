Nothing like a little music to push back any mid-winters blues. and speaking of blues, Dave Sag’s Blues Party returns on Thursday evenings starting this week.
For more than a decade, Dave “Sag” Saginario has entertained audiences, along with special guests, at The Rhumb Line, 40 Railroad Ave. in Gloucester, with his show that takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. However, he had a four-month hiatus.
“But I’m back, and to celebrate, I’ve got Mr. “Sax” Gordon Beadle, who is of the screeching wombat school of performance,” wrote Sag in an email to the Times.
Beadle, an internationally known sax player, performs with Pete Henderson on guitar and vocals, and Chris Anzelone on drums, and of course, the host of the evening.
“And as always, thank you for your support. I missed you all,” Saginario said.
Liz Longley in concert
Singer-songwriter Liz Longley, known for her singular voice, performs at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport on Friday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m.
Longley first performed in Rockport years ago when Livingston Taylor invited his star pupil on stage during his concert. Her talents continue to attract attention. NPR Music recorded her set at the Newport Folk Festival and posted it online as an artist to watch. She also was singled out by SiriusXM Radio and invited to play in its studio, and gained recognition as one of its Coffee House Discoveries of 2011.
Most recently, Longley, who studied at Berklee College of Music in Boston, worked with five-time Grammy-nominated producer Paul Moak on her sixth album, “Funeral For my Past.” Billboard said it stretches “…from Americana to gospel-flavored soul to shimmering pop anthems.” Forbes Magazine critic described it as a “stunning new album!”
For tickets, $24 to $29, and information, visit rockportmusic.org.
Pizza, puppets. serpents and more
A free virtual children’s entertainment program will kick off February school vacation on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 12:30 p.m. The Zoom broadcast presented by the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation features story time and music.
Daisy Nell & Stan Collinson will both read and sing about “Moxie and the Whale”; Alice Gardner will read her book “St. Peter’s Fiesta, Gloucester”; Peter Berkrot, an audio-book narrator, will read M.T. Anderson’s book about the “Gloucester sea serpent”; Leigh Baltzer brings a show from Through Me To You Puppetry; Pat Johnson will read “Katy and the Big Snow” by Virginia Lee Burton; and Rockport musician Corey Wrinn will lead a sea shanties sing-along .
Registration is required. Sign up by Friday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m., to receive an email with a link for connecting to Zoom and an option for a $10 pizza discount (one per family, Feb. 19 only, while supplies last up to 40) from Sebastian’s in downtown Gloucester. Participants also will receive an option to download a free printable PDF of Daisy Nell’s new coloring book “Moxie and the Whale”; the printed version is also for sale at Maritime Gloucester. To register and for more information, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org/events.
Youth acting program
YMCA of the North Shore announces a February vacation activity with acting, scene study and performance classes for children and teens at the Cape Ann YMCA.
The four-day workshops are taught by Gloucester native and YMCA theater specialist Heidi Dallin, an award-winning professional actress .
Dallin, who is directing “Shrek” at West Parish Elementary School this week and recently wrapped up directing “Annie Jr.” at Manchester Essex Middle School, said it is clear that live theater is back for young people who are eager to return to the stage to perform.
“I saw their excitement both on the stage and in the audience,” said Dallin.
For 10- to 17-year-olds, the Acting Intensive and Scene Study Workshop is designed to nurture their creative potential through developing self-confidence, communication and teamwork skills to use in their daily life as well as introducing them to the skills necessary for professional theater and performance. The workshop will include audition preparation, character preparation, scene study, storytelling and public speaking.
The program for 5- to 9-year-olds is full but there is a waiting list. Professional Acting Basics provides an introduction to acting techniques, developing stage presence and building self-confidence through theater games, pantomime, improvisation, vocal and physical expression, scene study and storytelling.
To register, visit https://www.northshoreymca.org/programs/theater, and click on “youth theater classes.” For more details, contact Dallin at 978-729-1094 or dallinh@northshoreymca.org.
Maritime lectures
The Maritime Gloucester 2022 winter lecture series continues Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m. with “Gloucester Harbor Tugs and Ferries.” Historian Justin Demetri explores the history of the “workhorses of Gloucester,” referring to the steam tugs and ferries that moved vessels and passengers around the harbor.
On Tuesday, March 1 at 5 p.m., the lecture will be “Historic Fishing aboard the Natalie III,” done in collaboration with Cape Ann Museum. Shipwright Capt. Harold Burnham and Demetri will present a viewing of historic and rarely-seen 1940s fishing footage, which was taken by Burnham’s grandfather Thomas Piraino aboard the Gloucester seiner Natalie III.
The programs are available in person at 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, or through Zoom. Visit maritimegloucester.org for more information. The program is free for Maritime Gloucester members, and $10 for others.
Call for Art
All artists are welcome to submit work for Artrageous!36. Each year, Montserrat College of Art’s fundraising art auction offers any artist a chance to showcase their work to hundreds of art collectors, patrons and friends of the college. The event is critical in terms of the college’s efforts to provide scholarships for the next generation of students. Deadline to submit is March 7. More information is available on the Call for Art page on the Montserrat website, https://www.montserrat.edu/auction/call-for-art36.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.