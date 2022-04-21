Thinking outside the creative box, the innovation of a quarry dance series will celebrate 10 years when Windhover Center for the Performing Arts celebrates the launch of “Quarry Dance X: The Film.”
The premiere is free but an RSVP is required for the Zoom screening this Sunday, April 24, at 7 p.m. To receive the Zoom link, visit windhover.org.
A 15-minute live question and answer period will follow the 36-minute film, noted Lisa Hahn, executive director of Windhover.
The film features Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre dancers performing at two private Cape Ann quarries last summer.
Filmed by Anders Johnson, the work features original music composed by Joe Mulholland, a professor at Berklee School of Music in Boston.
Produced by Windhover, and choreographed by Týnek, the quarry dances each year bring surprises to the audience. The dancers use the unique stage of granite landscapes, sculpted by receding glaciers many millennia ago.
Hahn wanted to share that Windhover is eligible for a $25,000 matching grant, for which $9,500 more is needed by June 30. If Windhover can meet this goal, the money will be used to expand and modernize its restroom facilities, including a handicap accessible restroom to make the venue more accessible to all patrons in its wooded environment.
There are no extensions for this grant, and donations of any amount are greatly appreciated, said Hahn.
“As a thank you, we are planning a Donor Appreciation Day this summer to share in the communal spirit of Windhover,” she said.
Windhover is a non-profit organization, and donations are tax deductible. For details, visit www.windhover.org. More information is available by sending an email to Windhover@verizon.net.
‘A World Awry’
The Cultural Center at Rocky Neck Art Colony, 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester, presents “A World Awry,” an exhibition featuring the work of eight “early-career” artists: Kyle Browne, Gillian Davis, E. Winslow Funaki, Michael Lamarche, Morgan Petitpas, Alex Stroup, William Weygint and Marika Whitaker.
“These artists share distinctly off-kilter visions of reality befitting our current world — one marked by the breakdown of a shared sense of truth, stable social categories, natural ecology, boundaries of every kind, and of safety itself,” according to an exhibition statement. “The pressures exerted by new technologies, pandemic, environmental crisis, social upheaval, and war lurk just below the surface in many of these works, but equal doses of magic, humor, and even hope are also on offer. Holding up a multifaceted, surrealist mirror, these artists offer us a cockeyed perspective on what is, indeed, a world awry. “
Works are rendered in oil, acrylic, pencil, watercolor, charcoal and even video.
The Cultural Center galleries are open Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.
In a related event, Browne will give a virtual Artist Talk on Thursday, April 28, from 6 to 7 p.m.; and Weygint will give a virtual Artist Talk on Thursday, May 5, from 6 to 7 p.m. For details and to register for these free events, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org, and click on the “calendar.” The exhibition runs through May 22.
Plein Air deadline
The artist application deadline for the Cape Ann Plein Air Festival and Competition has been extended to Friday, April 22. The festival this year will be held Oct. 1 to 9. The festival includes a week of events and competitions, with more than $20,000 in prizes for artists, as well as community events. For information and to apply, visit
https://bit.ly/3740Vw8 or www.capeannpleinair.org.
Soul Rebel Project
After losing founding member Jay Harris during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gloucester’s own Soul Rebel Project, which completed a record to honor Harris’s life and music, will perform at The Cabot,286 Cabot St. in Beverly, this Saturday, April 23, at 8 p.m. The band’s 15-song album “Someday” evolved from both the love and loss of their bandmate Harris, who was born and raised in Gloucester. The band features vocalist Mike Francis, drummer Geoff Pilkington, bassist Adam Saylor, percussionist Aaron Zaroulis, guitarist Dave Drouin, and trumpeter Jon Perrson.
Soul Rebel Project, a VPAL recording artist, won the Boston Music Awards’ “International Artist of the Year” in 2018 and 2019. The band has shared stages with musicians such as The Wailers, Sean Paul, Toots and the Maytals, Damian Marley, Barrington Levy, Kenyatta Hill, Skatalites, Etana, among many others as the band has worked with the renown reggae record label VP Records, the parent company of VPAL. The band’s music has charted No. 5 on the top 100 Reggae albums on iTunes and No. 8 on The Billboards. Tickets can be purchased at soulrebelprojectreggae.com and at https://thecabot.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.