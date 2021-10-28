Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of light rain this morning. High 52F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.