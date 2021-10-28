”Art is our emotion organized into art forms.” — Betty Lou Schlemm (1934-2021)
Most everything that is shared in this column falls into the meaning of the above statement.
Schlemm died on Oct. 18 at the age of 87.
Although Schlemm was a powerhouse in local art circles, she also was humble and sang the praises of others. But she left her own mark, both as an artist and a teacher. During her lifetime, she earned considerable recognition as a member of the American Watercolor Society and was named a Dolphin Fellow of the society for her outstanding contribution to art. She won the American Watercolor Society’s Silver Medal and is a past president of the Rockport Art Association, of which she had been a member for more than 50 years.
This past July, Schlemm was able to attend the centennial celebration of the Rockport Art Association & Museum during which a time capsule was buried.
When Schlemm was 80, she held a benefit exhibition “The Gift” at the North Shore Arts Association in Gloucester at which nearly 350 of her artworks were sold with the proceeds going to local charities — one to provide shelter, one to feed the hungry, and the third to help stray animals.
“But the real ‘secret’ to art is in the heart of the artist. and if anyone has such heart, it’s Betty Lou Schlemm,” wrote Charles Movalli on the occasion of Schlemm’s 80th birthday party. He and Schlemm cowrote the book “Painting with Light.”
On the occasion of her charity art sale, fellow artist Ken Knowles said Schlemm embodies an artist in every way.
“She walks and talks it 24 hours a day,” he said. “It’s not just about making art, but thinking about what does it mean, how does it effect other people. She manages to make art for art’s sake, and I appreciate and respect that about her.”
Heidi Caswell Zander, president of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, paid homage to one of her first art teachers.
“Betty Lou influenced thousands of artists in their development, exposing them to the passion of art-making,” said Zander. “She can never be thanked enough, appreciated enough, as she did this from the drive within her wanting to share what she so obviously finds precious and valuable. In my more than 25 years of teaching art, so many of my students have heard Betty Lou’s pearls of painting wisdoms and tips and benefitted from them — what a legacy.”
Schlemm was the first artist to be interviewed as part of Rockport Art Association’s “Meet the Artist” series with 1623 Studios, “capturing the unique individuality and creative experiences of her as one of our eldest members,” noted Zander. That video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCQ_GrUS9Lc.
Zander added that in remembering Schlemm as both an artist and phenomenal teacher, the Rockport Art Association & Museum will create a grant for self-development as an artist in her name: The Betty Lou Schlemm Grant 2022.
Tale of two art colonies
The story of two historic art colonies is the subject of a new exhibition at Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester. The show “Cape Ann & Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies” opens Saturday, Oct. 30.
The two locations have many points in common and several points of distinction but both continue to draw working artists to their shores to this day.
This show ran from July 1 to Sept. 30 on the island of Monhegan, ten miles off the coast of Maine, and now opens on Cape Ann, featuring the work of artists who found inspiration in both places.
Curated by art historian James F. O’Gorman, featured artists are Don Stone, Paul Strisik, Theresa Bernstein, Emile Gruppe, Walter Farndon, Eric Hudson, Margaret Patterson, and Charles Movalli among many others.
“At the turn of the 20th century, American artists flocked to the new summer art colonies that stretched from California to New England,” according to an exhibition statement. “Separated by 100 miles of ocean, these colonies, like many others, became important crossroads in the history of American art.”
These gatherings provided opportunities for the artists to both work and socialize, as well as share ideas and critiques.
The Gloucester exhibition runs through Feb. 13, 2022. It was organized in collaboration with the Monhegan Museum of Art & History, and includes work from the collections of the Monhegan museum, Cape Ann Museum, the Rockport Art Association & Museum, and private collections.
In an adjoining gallery at Cape Ann Museum, there will be a show of the expanded collection of works by Eric Hudson (1864-1932), who was also an accomplished photographer.
For more details, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Four landscape artists
The Rocky Neck Art Colony presents the new exhibition “Variations on Surface: Four Artists Explore Landscape” through Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester. Admission is free and the center is open Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. There is an artists’ reception on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The show features Courtney Wilson, Bruce Buescher, Kimberly Knowles and Katherine Richmond with their works that explore four variations of perceived experience of landscape.
“The artists distill and distort landscapes to heighten awareness of them. Wilson’s paintings set up a tension between foreground and background by often focusing on the means of viewing — a window or transparent surface — rather than what’s beyond it. Similarly, Buescher’s paintings abstract landscapes to their single key element: the horizon. Knowles uses geometric shapes and lines to reflect emotion and experience. Richmond explores and experiments her nature, and by pushing the boundaries during these fleeting moments, she was able to capture the various possibilities in this world of light and shapes,” according to an exhibition statement.
Next month, a program will accompany this exhibition on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. with an artist Q&A. For more information, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.