“Cape Ann Modern,” a new exhibition drawn from Cape Ann Museum’s permanent collection that spotlights the works of modernist artists who found inspiration in the region during the mid-20th century, opens this Sunday at the museum.
Included are works by more than 22 artists including Zygmund Jankowski, Sam Feinstein, Elaine Wing, and George Aarons. Recent acquisitions on view will include works by Thorpe Feidt, Celia Eldridge, and Vivian Berman.
Artists working on Cape Ann during the mid-20th century, who experimented with abstract styles and explored fresh subject matter, broke new ground with their work. The “modernists,” as the late Boston art critic Dorothy Adlow called them, moved away from the traditional land and seascapes created by Cape Ann School painters and the figurative sculptures modeled by artists who followed in the footsteps of Charles Grafly.
Academic painters such as Emile Gruppé, Aldro Hibbard, and Margaret Fitzhugh Browne continued to create and exhibit their work. “Increasingly, however, they were joined by a more edgy progressive group of men and women who worked in a range of mediums, exhibited their work wherever they could and in doing so succeeded in engaging new and diverse audiences,” said museum curator Martha Oaks, who organized the show.
On exhibit will be works by the modernists who found inspiration here on Cape Ann, dating from the mid-1930s through the 1990s and a critical mass from the 1950s.
“Cape Ann has been an internationally significant destination for artists, sculptors, poets, and writers to work for well over a century,” said museum director Oliver Barker. “The Museum is dedicated to celebrating the local artists who continue to produce compelling, inspiring works of art spurred by Cape Ann as a place to this day. And, as we plan to mark the 150th anniversary of the Museum’s founding in 2025, we are looking to strategically expand our collection, particularly with artwork from the mid-20th century.”
The show runs through April 6. The museum, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, and $10 for Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Youth younger than 18 and museum members are free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. More information is available by calling 978-283-0455 x110 or visiting www.capeannmuseum.org.
Dance performance
Brooklyn-based performance artist Mia Martelli journeys to Cape Ann for a performance this Friday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. at MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St., in downtown Gloucester.{/span}
Martelli creates raw, edgy contemporary performance works that combine movement, live music, and projection. In this show, she presents “Girly-Sound,” which runs about an hour, and which is described as a solo performance in conversation with the lyrics, structuring, and aesthetics of Liz Phair’s 1994 album, “Exile in Guyville.”
“This research-project-performance is about desire, demo tapes, and DIY culture,” according to a performance statement.
This project was made possible in part by residencies with New Dance Alliance, West Harlem Art Fund and MOtiVE Brooklyn.
Tickets are $10 to $20. Details and tickets are available by visiting magma.center.
Rockport Music
Rockport Music at the the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport, is screening two performances in HD this weekend:
Met Opera in HD presents “Rigoletto” (rescheduled from January due to a storm) this Saturday, Feb. 26 at 12:55 p.m. The Met rang in the new year with a gala premiere of this new take on a Verdi classic. Bartlett Sher, a Tony Award–winning director, resets the opera in the 1920s, with Art Deco sets by Michael Yeargan and costumes by Catherine Zuber. Baritone Quinn Kelsey sings the title role, starring alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda and tenor Piotr Beczała as the Duke of Mantua. Tickets are $20 to $32.
Bolshoi Ballet in HD presents “Jewels” on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 12:55 p.m. “This glamorous triptych was inspired by Balanchine’s visit to the famous jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels on New York’s Fifth Avenue, and created as an homage to the cities and dance schools of Paris, New York and St. Petersburg,” according to the press release. Tickets are $22.
Details and tickets are available by visiting rockportmusic.org, calling 978-546-7391, emailing info@rockportmusic.org, or visiting the Rockport Music Box Office, 16 Main St., Rockport, on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Exploring the stars
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester, presents the free hourlong program “Frizzle Explores the Solar System!” this Saturday, Feb. 26, at 10:30 a.m. in the Friend Room.
During this program, “Ms. Frizzle visits with science, stories and fun” and children will learn about exploring the solar system and space travel with this unique “and wacky” science teacher, played by actress Carole Finn-Weidman in this interactive program for children of all ages.
No registration is required but seating in the Friend Room is limited. Christy Rosso may be contacted for more details at 978-325-5551 or at crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
WPA mural talk
Lisa Mehlin, who has been restoring the WPA murals in the Sawyer Free Library’s Saunders House, will give a free presentation on the process this Saturday, Feb. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library at 2 Dale Ave., in Gloucester. For details, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org, and click on “calendar.”
Adventure in the news
A recent Zoom program with Capt. Jim Sharp of the schooner Adventure along with several other online programs from the past year and a half, are now uploaded and available for viewing on the Schooner Adventure website, https://schooner-adventure.org/adventure-for-a-snowy-day.
“We offer these videos to entertain, inform, and inspire you while we weather winter storms together indoors. Curl up in your captain’s chair with a hot toddy while you watch. We look forward to sailing with you again in our home waters off Cape Ann in early summer and beyond,” according to a press release.
Schooner Adventure’s Board of Directors is seeking a new executive director in partnership with Pillar Search & HR Consulting. Details may be found at https://www.pillarsearch.com/new-search-executive.
Additionally, the captain is seeking enthusiastic mates and deckhands for the upcoming 2022 season. Working alongside volunteers, the focus will be on sail training, and seamanship skill-building. Positions available for May through September. Sailing experience is preferred but not required. Send inquiries or apply with a cover letter, resume, and three recent references to Capt. Robert Wheeler at rwheeler@schooner-adventure.org.
Volunteers are also needed. They will learn the history of Gloucester fishing and dory fishing schooners, and help maintain and care for a National Historic Landmark and the Flagship of Gloucester. Volunteers train, work and sail with the crew, serving as a docent, or as an educator during educational day sails. They also assist with events, and work in the community to further the goals and mission of Gloucester Adventure Inc. Those interested may contact Jane Clark at jclark@schooner-adventure.org.
Additionally, private charters and educational programs are now booking. For more information, visit schooner-adventure.org.
