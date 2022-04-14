A musical palette of lively and fresh takes on classical work will resonate within the unique venue of The Crowell Chapel in Manchester-by-the-Sea when Musicians Unleashed presents its next concert.
A program of Cape Ann Symphony, an international line-up of five musicians will perform works by Boulanger, Beethoven, Franck, Grieg, Mozart and Faure. Additionally, violist Anna Stromer will perform an improvisation on the theme of spring and renewal.
The concert, “Spring Bouquet,” takes place this Saturday, April 16, at 3 p.m. at chapel, 3 Rosedale Ave. in Manchester, near the high school complex.
“Keeping the theme of a ‘Spring Bouquet’ in mind, the concert will be full of great and lively chamber music played by some fabulous musicians from the Cape Ann Symphony,” said maestro Yoichi Udagawa. “The music in the program really highlights the artistry of these musicians. Plus, the exciting improvisation from violist Anna Stromer is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This piece has never been played before and will never be played again.”
Besides Stromer, the musicians are flautist Stephanie Stathos, violinist Olga Kradenova, cellist Johnny Mok, and pianist Tianhong Yang.
They each have diverse backgrounds and long credits of awards, appearances, solo performances and tours, some nationally and internationally.
Based in Lincoln, Stathos, principal flute of the Cape Ann Symphony, earned her degree from Boston University’s School for the Arts.
A native of St. Petersburg, Russia, Kradenova holds a degree with distinction from the St. Petersburg Conservatory and Royal Northern College of Music in United Kingdom, and a master’s degree from Longy School of Music in Cambridge.
Mok, Cape Ann Symphony’s principal cellist, attended the Hong Kong Performing Arts Academy starting at age 5, and continued his studies after immigrating to New Mexico where he was awarded first prize in multiple competitions. Mok also is principal cellist of New Hampshire Philharmonic and Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra.
As a student at Berklee College of Music, Stromer collaborated with jazz, rock, reggae, blues and hip hop artists in the Boston area. After graduation, her creative efforts in live performance and as a recording artist continue to evolve. Boston Ballet selected Stromer to be the violist in a quartet performing in Alexander Ekman’s “Cacti” in 2014. This innovative choreographer features a string quartet improvising on stage with the dancers, in addition to classical repertoire with the Boston Ballet orchestra.
Based in Boston, Chinese-born pianist Yang has made appearances in a number of prestigious festivals and venues across Europe, Asia and the United States. She has won numerous top prizes in international piano competitions. After intensive training in China’s most prestigious conservatories, in 2009, she was awarded the inaugural Steinway scholarship to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music. In 2013, Yang was invited to study with Dmitry Bashkirov at Escuela Superior de Musica Reina Sofia in Spain. She simultaneously began her master’s degree in performance at the Royal Conservatoire of Antwerp, Belgium, and a performance diploma program at the Accademia Pianistica Internazionale Incontri Col Maestro in Italy. Yang is now working on her doctoral degree in piano performance at Boston University.
Tickets are $40. Call 978-281-0543 or go to www.capeannsymphony.org.
‘CODA’ extended
Gloucester Cinema, 74 Essex Ave., announced that it is able to extend the screening of the Academy Award-winning film “CODA” for another week, now running through April 21.
The demand continues for this unique film that has taken the world by storm, starting with the Sundance Film Festival, after which it was bought by Apple TV+, after which it went on to win all three awards for which it was nominated, including Best Film, at the recent Academy Awards ceremony.
Because next week is school vacation week, all movies are shown at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Also starting will be the new “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” For the schedule and ticket information, visit gloucestercinema.com.
Vacation fun at the castle
Gloucester’s Hammond Castle Museum will hold a Day of Puppetry on Tuesday, April 19, with two shows, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., featuring the Vaudeville Puppets. The show at the feature music and the “family-friendly tomfooleries” of the puppets Laughing Allegra, Miles Marcus, Prof. Monster Johnson (who is not scary) and Paul Revere’s famous horse. Attendees can sing along to some well-known favorites and be among the first to hear the world-debut of “The Ballad of John Hays Hammond Jr.” Reservations are required. Tickets, $15, available at www.hammondcastle.org.
Next up is “Knights & Ladies Day: The History of Heraldry at Hammond Castle” on Wednesday, April 20, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for an educational and hands-on introduction to coats of arms. The hour-long program is geared toward 7 to 11=year-olds, and will be held in the museum’s Great Hall. Children will be able to design their own coat of arms on a shield using symbols and colors that represent each of them individually. They also can see firsthand and touch actual chainmail armor, cloth arming caps, and even a wooden training sword. Tickets are $10 per adult and $15 per child. An adult needs to accompany each group of children. Reservations are required, and available on the website.
Thursday, April 21, is Kids’ Free Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when children can visit the medieval castle filled with antiquities, try out the whispering gallery in the library, as well as learn about one of the nation’s most prolific inventors. Self-guided tours are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow time to tour the museum. Adult admission is $18. Children under 12 are free.
The museum, which opened for its 47th season on April 1, is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday in April. For details, visit the website.
Talk with Susan Erony
The Experimental Group is holding a free Zoom presentation featuring artist and independent scholar Susan Erony, of Gloucester, on Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m.
Erony’s artwork focuses on history and the human condition, and has been widely exhibited. She has worked as a writer, curator, lecturer and teacher, exploring the intersection of art and society. She is represented by the Matthew Swift Gallery in Gloucester.
“Art and politics are strange bedfellows. The first is in the realm of the spiritual, the magical and unconscious. We want art to move us, help us find transcendence and peace in a troubled world. Politics is in the realm of governing, and is about power. At its best, its goals are humane and generous. Susan believes art and politics do not cross, but art has a role in society’s ability to deal with dark times. What is that role?,” according to a press release.
To arrange for the Zoom event, contact Nella Lush via email at experimentalgroupraa@gmail.com.
