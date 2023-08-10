This weekend brings a trifecta of entertainment with the Gloucester Blues Festival and Rockport fireworks on Saturday, and Gloucester Stage on Friday opens the comedic thriller “The Ding Dongs,”which promises to be a hit.
But that is only a sampler because there are countless other events, some related to the Gloucester 400+, such as the Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Festival, a family friendly event, on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Jodrey State Fish Pier. There will be food vendors and much more. For the full schedule of activities, games and demos, visit www.gloucesterma400.org.
Also on Sunday, Aug. 13, the the 44th annual Rockport Acoustic Music Festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. at Millbrook Meadow near Front Beach on Beach Street. The music at the free family-friendly event kicks off with Jake Pardee, follwed by Jace Mason, Klezmer Company and Friends, Jimmy Treez, Scott Oulette, Annette Dion, Northwest Fox, Glen DaCosta, and DeQuhn Solnjha feat with members of Pier Ave. Food will be provided by Foodies Without Borders.
A thriller at Gloucester Stage
In its latest production, Gloucester Stage presents a play with some mystery with “The Ding Dongs,” by Cape Cod playwright Brenda Withers and directed by Gloucester Stage Artistic Director Rebecca Bradshaw, which opens Friday, Aug. 11, and runs through Aug. 27. Bradshaw directed the play’s debut last year at the Kitchen Theatre Company in Ithaca, New York, and she unites the original cast and creative team for this show.
“When sweet-faced strangers show up on a suburban doorstep, the homeowner finds their story suspicious: the house, they claim, was their childhood home, and they’ve come in hopes of getting a quick peek. As they cheerily muscle their way across the threshold, using wit and wordplay to mask a more sinister threat, it becomes clear the couple has no intention of leaving,” according to a synopsis.
“I’m ecstatic to be able to take a second stab at this play,” shared Bradshaw. “This play has a way of twisting and turning with every line, and even after watching it countless times it still leaves my jaw dropped. I can’t wait for Gloucester to join this wild ride.”
“This work delves into the complexities of human relationships. It bends reality with wit and mystery as we are asked to examine who has the right to stand on the land they inhabit,” said Christopher Griffith, Gloucester Stage’s managing director. “It promises an unforgettable experience for our audiences, one that will linger long after the final curtain call.”
For details and tickets, visit gloucesterstage.com.
Rockport Fireworks 2023
The tenth Rockport Illumination weekend is about to begin and visitors will see the signature lanterns popping up all around town in celebration of the main event on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 9 p.m.
But there is a day full of activities before that with free children’s activities and games in Harvey Park downtown starting at 11 a.m. Institution for Savings will be helping and have giveaways. There will be storytelling and face painting too. Live music in Dock Square starts with Rhythm Plus Soul from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; a jazz quartet with Rhiannon Hurst, Steve Lacey, Emmett Price IV and Matthew Walsh from 4 to 6 p.m.; and Alexandra Grace & Josh Cominelli from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Readers for storytelling at Harvey Park start at 11:15 a.m. with Jenny Amory, author of “Moon Walk”’; followed at 11:40 a.m. with Mary Faino, illustrator of “A Day in Rockport”, “Rome a Day”, and her newest release, “A Day in Gloucester”; noon with state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester; 12:30 p.m. with Jean Woodbury, author of “The Tree in Dock Square”; and 1 p.m. with Police Chief John Horvath.
Some benefits to help fund the show are: Fireworks T-shirts at Cedar Chest Rockport; a fireworks candle at Rockport Candle Company; Ken Knowles painting raffle tickets at the Cedar Chest, his gallery or a fireworks committee member; and Bearskin Neck Bistro, through Aug. 12, donates a portion of the proceeds from the purchase of any size French fries, lemonade or fried dough. Donations can be sent to ”Rockport Illumination Fund Inc.” 16-B South Street, Rockport MA 01966, or Venmo @Rockport-Fireworks. For more details, visit the Rockport Fireworks Facebook page.
Gloucester Blues Festival
The Gloucester Blues Festival is back Saturday with world-class blues at the waterfront Stage Fort Park with music starting at 11 a.m. with Meg Williams, followed by sets featuring DieDra & the Ruff Pro Band; Gabe Stillman; Avey Grouws Band; Memphis Lightning and the Dexter Allen Band. The event features a beer garden, wine, and food and craft vendors. Rain or shine. Bring blankets or chairs. Gates open at 9 a.m. For ticket information, visit gloucesterbluesfestival.com. A special ticket for children ages 6 to 12will be available at the gate only for $5. Children younger than 5 are free. This show is produced by Paul Benjamin, producer of the long-time North Atlantic Blues Festival, an annual two-day festival with national artists, held at the Public Landing in Rockland, Maine.
Star-crossed love
Lanes Coven presents its vision of the classic Shakespeare work “Romeo & Juliet” at the tented outdoor stage at Windhover Performing Arts Center, now through Aug. 20.
In this production, Lily Narbonne is back on stage as Juliet, and fiancé Justin Genna is the director, choreographer, and plays Tybalt. Romeo is played by visiting actor Wes Guimarães, originally from Brazil, and a graduate of the MFA program at American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, also where Narbonne and Genna studied. Their former teacher, Lisa Anne Porter, with roots in Concord, will play Friar Laurence.
“It’s full circle for us to have Lisa on board, hiring our former teacher and having her positive influence at our new company. Our master’s program where we all met was a casualty of the pandemic, and it was hard for those there at the end. Justin and I are actors first, but we’re also doers, and part of creating a theater company during the pandemic was to prevent this art form from ever being out of our hands in the future. As Cape Ann has seen, we’ve merged our national network with local talent and it works beautifully. It means everything to keep the community together across the country, in spite of the MFA program’s closure.”
Narbonne noted that this show is filled with Lanes Coven ingenuity, and includes dancing and sword fights.
“With this being our fifth full-scale production, ‘Romeo & Juliet’ feels like the culmination of everything we’ve created in the past three years. We’re more comfortable in our own skin as a company. At Windhover, merging theater magic with nature’s enchantment is what we do best,” she added.
Although the plot follows Romeo and Juliet, who fall in love despite the animosity of their families, Narbonne noted that the story is very much about their friends and parental figures and what they go through as the lovers defy their fate to be together. Romeo’s friends, Mercutio and Benvolio, get brushed to the side and have to fight for his attention after he meets Juliet at the ball and falls in love. The parental figures to note, she said, are Capulet, Juliet’s father; Montague, Romeo’s father; Friar Laurence, Romeo’s spiritual confidant; and the nurse, Juliet’s only mother figure.
Local actors are Caroline Harvey, Eryn O’Sullivan, Max McNamara, Richard McElvain, Mark Effinger and Phoebe Potts. Lanes Coven recommends arriving early to picnic on the Windhover grounds. All shows begin at 7 p.m. For tickets and details, visit lanescoven.com.
Shakespeare’s Songs: A Concert-Lecture
Singer-storyteller Jack DesBois, from Newburyport, and pianist Joe Mulholland, from Boston, present a unique program about the songs written by the celebrated bard. “Shakespeare’s Songs: A Concert Lecture” explores the musical world of Shakespeare’s plays. There are two dates, on Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 19, both at 3:30 p.m., at Windhover Performing Arts Center in Rockport on the tented outdoor stage.
“William Shakespeare was not only the English language’s greatest poet, but also one of its most enduring songwriters. The songs he wrote for his plays baffle scholars and delight musicians — because, for the most part, nobody knows exactly how the original music sounded. Composers over the centuries have written new music for the bard’s words, while scholars have sought out Elizabethan-era tunes that fit the words well and therefore just might have been the original settings,” according to a statement on the program.
For more information, visit windhover.org and www.desboistutoring.org/shakespeares-songs.html.
Manchester Summer Chamber Music
The Manchester Summer Chamber Music series, now in its 12th season and featuring 16 musicians from around the world, continues this week, The concert “Everlasting,” at the Crane Estate in Ipswich on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m., centers around Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden” Quartet and Golijov’s “Tenebrae,” to delve into the layers of the human experience. Before the show, audience members are invited to arrive an hour early with a picnic. Snacks and wine/beer also will be available for purchase. Tickets do sell out and are available online or at the door if not sold out. For details, visit: www.manchestersummerchambermusic.org.
Art show: “Unscripted”
An exhibition at Annisquam Art Gallery, 32 Leonard St., Gloucester, features works by contemporary artist Donna Caselden in an exhibition titled “Unscripted! Impressions & Interpretations of Daily Life,” which runs through Sept. 3, from Wednesday through Friday. There is a public artist reception on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Works on view include paintings of mixed media, collage, oil and more, all inspired by her life in Gloucester as well as her travels. For more information, visit donnacaselden.com.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.