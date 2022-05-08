ESSEX — When children’s author Jerry Pallotta spoke with schoolchildren at Essex Elementary School on Friday, it was the first live visit by an author since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.
Pallotta spoke with the schoolchildren about his more than 100 published books, his writing process and the research he embarks on across the world. Pallotta took on two grades at a time, presenting at three separate hour-long assemblies.
He also enjoyed some fried clams from Woodman’s while eating lunch with some of the school’s fifth-graders.
Pallotta’s first book, “The Ocean Alphabet Board Book,” was published in 1986. Over the years, he broadened his horizons to teach children about bugs, birds and even animal skulls.
In 2014, Pallotta started his “Who Will Win?” series, which compares two similarly ferocious animals to see who’s the strongest. The 28th book in the series, “Who Will Win?: Coyote vs. Dingo,” is in the works.
Over his writing career, Pallotta has visited more than 4,000 schools in all 50 states. He continued to speak with students over the COVID-19 pandemic via Zoom.