AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll make it difficult for anyone to outmaneuver you. Don’t waste time arguing when hard work and good results will win the fight. Celebrate your victory with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Push for what you want. A confident, informative approach will make what you want clear to anyone who tries to challenge you. Use your imagination and persistence, and you’ll thrive.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t rely on hearsay, or you will end up making a costly mistake. Once you verify information, you’ll recognize what’s available and how you can make the most of an opportunity. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Evaluate your position and relationships with others. Getting along with the people you live with can be difficult if stubbornness prevails. Put the past behind you, and do your best to make amends.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your best foot forward, and make a difference. Volunteer and make someone’s day, or offer praise or compliments to a loved one. Your attitude will be infectious. Romance is on the rise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Savor the moment, and don’t be afraid to take a unique approach to life, love and your search for happiness. You don’t have to spend money to impress someone; speak from your heart.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop struggling. You either feel for someone or something, or you don’t. Make a decision and do whatever you need to do. Take advantage of an opportunity to do what makes you happy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of scenery or plans will lift your spirits. It’s time to use your imagination and try something new. You don’t have to break the bank or be indulgent to have fun.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You need to do something engaging. If you start a conversation with a loved one, a plan you both can look forward to will unfold. Improvements in your appearance and health will boost your confidence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t take anything or anyone for granted. Listen to complaints, and make suggestions. Change is necessary if you want to reach your goals. Be flexible!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t be fooled by what someone does or says. Stick to what you know, and you’ll overcome any hurdle you face. Nurture a meaningful relationship. Truth and dedication matter.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Remembering the past will spare you from making the same mistake twice. Make a point to recognize what someone does for you, and respond with something that shows your gratitude.