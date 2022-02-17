Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.