Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.