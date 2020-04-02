Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain and wind. High 44F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low 42F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.