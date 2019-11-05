Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.