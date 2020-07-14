Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.