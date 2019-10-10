Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High around 55F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers. Low 52F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.