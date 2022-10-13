Over two generations, the Curtis family has touched the lives of many thousands of artists, starting with Howard Curtis (1906-1989), who taught for 34 years at Gloucester High School.
“Eschew the obvious and explore the esoteric” is what he told his three nephews, who followed in his footsteps, along with those of their father Roger Curtis (1910-2000), who became an artist in his second career and taught workshops and classes.
To celebrate the creative genius of this Cape Ann family, the Rockport Art Association & Museum opened a special exhibition in their honor, called "The Curtis Family: A Legacy in Art." A public reception is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibition runs through Nov. 6 featuring about 80 paintings.
Association Executive Director Karen Koretsky said Cape Ann stands out in the artworld for having multi-generations of accomplished artists in the same family.
"The five artist members of the Curtis clan take this creative legacy to new heights. While each artist in the family has a distinctive style and technique, what one will observe in this show is a unified love letter to the natural world, and in particular, Cape Ann," she said.
David Curtis, who was born in 1950 and died last November, was the youngest of the three brothers who grew up surrounded by art and artists.
"Words cannot capture the true scope of David Curtis’s life and its positive influence on others. He was an acclaimed artist and educator, a father, husband and a beloved leader of the Cape Ann art community. He embodied art, visibly enjoyed living it and sharing it," states a memoriam on the Rockport Art Association & Museum website.
While a student at Gloucester High, he, like his brothers, was among the students who took art classes from his uncle, Howard Curtis, who eventually became head of the art department.
An award-winning artist, David Curtis was the only person in 100 years to serve two separate stretches as president of the Rockport Art Association, from 2001 to 2005 and 2015 to 2016.
On Saturdays, David Curtis always drew a crowd to the Cox Reservation in Essex for his weekly workshop, through which an artistic camaraderie flourished among the artists.
After high school, he was one of the few student placed in the private atelier of Boston artist R. H. Ives Gammell, a respected name in the art world. IN the course of more than 50 years, David Curtis became a master landscape painter and art teacher.
When Roger Curtis graduated from Gloucester High, he announced he would follow in his brother Howard's footsteps. His father's response was that one artist in a family is enough, telling him that instead he would attend business school. After working in business in different sectors, he longed to paint and continued art lessons at night school. In the late 1940s, Roger dove into a full-time art career. To pursue his dream, he moved his family from Boston to a family summer camp in Gloucester that he winterized for year-round living. He became an award-winning marine painter.
When Roger Curtis' three sons graduated from high school, each forged their own path. Alan Curtis attended the Massachusetts School of Art before forming the Titus Gallery and becoming a full-time artist. He later moved to California and the southwest region, continuing his painting career with his trademark "high-key palette."
William Curtis went into business, but always painted in his free time. He became a full-time painter in retirement.
"Although he is currently a studio painter in Maine, he still channels what he learned from his father and uncle to develop and experiment with large canvases to capture the rhythm and movement, as well as the enormity, of the ocean with the fluid brushwork he learned painting outdoors," according to an exhibition statement.
There are related programs with this exhibition, including a gallery talk with Lorwen Nagle on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m.; and a gallery walk with Judith A. Curtis on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m.
In fact, Judith Curtis met David Curtis after she attended a workshop in the 1980s held by Roger Curtis, who later told his nephew about this student in his class, a young British woman that he thought David would like to meet.
For more information, visit: rockportartassn.org.