MEDFORD, Mass. — The American Red Cross, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and Suburban Propane have joined together to encourage the giving blood or platelets for patients in need.
The Red Cross maintains a readily available blood supply for those who rely on transfusions for treatment. Since donated blood has a limited shelf life, supplies must be constantly replenished to ensure a sufficient inventory of blood products.
“Here’s your chance to make a difference,” said Rice, a blood donor himself. “You never know who you might be helping. It could be a friend or family member who needs blood — and that’s why it’s so important.”
As a thank you, Suburban Propane is fueling a lifetime of road-tripping memories with a special opportunity for donors. Those who give blood, platelets or plasma through May 19 will be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Plus, those who come to give will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, all courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Conditions apply).
These blood drives are being held on Cape Ann:
Tuesday, April 26, 2 to 7 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Tuesday, May 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Wednesday, May 4, 2 to 7 p.m., Amaral Bailey American Legion Post 113, 14 Church St. in Manchester.
Monday, May 9, 2 to 7 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Sunday, May 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road in Gloucester.
Appointments are also available daily at the Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive in Danvers.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).