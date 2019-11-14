The Gloucester Health Department is hosting a free flu clinic today from 3 to 6 p.m. in the community room at Bank Gloucester, 160 Main St.
Anyone ages 6 months or older is invited to attend the flu clinic today to obtain a flu shot that can help them to fend off the effects of influenza.
Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is an extremely contagious respiratory illness that occurs mostly in the winter or early spring. It attacks the body by spreading through the upper and/or lower respiratory tract. The flu can cause severe symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffed nose, aches and pains, headaches, chills and fatigue.
The flu vaccine is updated every year based on which influenza viruses are expected to make people sick each season. According for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the flu vaccine has been found to reduce the risk of seeking a doctors appointment for the flu by 40% to 60% during seasons when the vaccine viruses are similar to the circulating viruses.
"Obtaining an annual flu vaccine is the best way to prevent getting the flu, and we encourage anyone who hasn't yet gotten their flu shot to attend the clinic," Carroll said.
Those planning to attend the clinic are asked to bring their health insurance and new Medicare cards. No co-pay will be charged at the clinic.
Residents with questions about the clinic can contact Public Health Nurse Kelley Hiland at 978-325-5266.
