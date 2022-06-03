“Gloria,” a Pulitzer Prize finalist, will launch Gloucester Stage Company’s 43rd season, with performances inside the East Gloucester theater.
The play, written by MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, will run June 3 to 26.
Paula Plum, Gloucester Stage’s interim artistic director, described this 2016 play as a witty and disturbing satire that exposes the effects of ostracism.
The play follows an ambitious group of editorial assistants at a prestigious New York City cultural magazine, where each hopes for “a starry life of letters and a book deal before they turn 30,” according to a synopsis.
“The shocking events of ‘Gloria’ reveal the danger of designating who are the outliers and outcasts among us. This sharp and insightful social commentary will shock and surprise you,” Plum said.
Gloucester Stage managing director Christopher Griffith said there is an excitement this season at being back at the theater, although he was thankful that last season was able to go on outdoors in collaboration with Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport.
“Last year was spectacular but this feels just like another step toward where we want to be again,” he said. “It feels bigger and better than ever in so many ways. How we create theater has improved. I think the whole industry has taken time during the pause to really examine how we can make art in a supportive and safe work environment, so coming back into the theater feels special.”
Jacobs-Jenkins is a Residency Five playwright at Signature Theatre and a Lila Acheson Wallace Fellow at the Juilliard School. His honors include the Paula Vogel Award in Playwriting, the Helen Merrill Playwriting Award, and the inaugural Tennessee Williams Award.
The director and cast, some newcomers and others who have performed at Gloucester Stage, have a long list of credits.
Bryn Boice, an award-winning director, educator, actor, and producer, leads the cast.
“Jacobs-Jenkins has crafted a time capsule of 2010s office culture that stings in all the right ways as we are coming out of the pandemic. I was drawn to the ferocious wit of the characters and the many shocks of the plot, but also to its examination of how we’re treating each other at work, and how trauma manifests alongside ambition. It’s a heck of a play,” said Boice in a press release.
Esme Allen, in the title role, is a Boston-based actor, educator, and designer. She teaches at Salem State University. Her local acting credits include “Hurricane Diane” at Huntington Theatre as well as “Gloucester Blue” and “North Shore Fish” at Gloucester Stage.
Michael Wood, a Maine native living in Washington, D.C., is a company member of OnlyMakeBelieve.org, which has a mission to create interactive theater with children in hospitals, special education schools, and care facilities.
Teresa Langford, a Boston native, returns to Gloucester Stage after last performing in “To Kill A Mockingbird”; her Off-Broadway credits include the Drama Desk-nominated “Beardo” at Pipeline Theatre Company.
Also returning is Jordan Pearson, who was nominated for an Elliot Norton Award for his performance in Gloucester Stage’s production of “Seared.” He is a recent graduate of The Boston Conservatory at Berklee with a degree in Contemporary Theater.
Rounding out the cast is Ann Dang, a New York City-based bilingual Chinese actor, and Michael Broadhurst, who is making his Gloucester Stage debut.
Looking forward to this season, Griffith noted that Gloucester Stage’s mission is to produce plays that are relevant.
“We want to bring plays to the stage that deal with the conversations in the world today, but with energy and entertainment that we look for in the summer,” he said. “I think Paula has done a great job of lining up a full season of plays that will spark a conversation.”
All performances, unless noted, are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Gloucester Stage, 267 East Main St., Gloucester. Single tickets and season packages are now on sale.
For more information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com; or contact the box office at 978-281-4433 or through email at boxoffice@gloucesterstage.com.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.