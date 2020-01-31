AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Your intellect will help you win. Great ideas coupled with speed and accuracy will dazzle everyone you encounter. If you set up meetings and attend networking functions, you’ll discover valuable information.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A big decision will be easy if you follow your heart. You have more options than you realize. Happiness is up to you and is within reach. Use your creative imagination.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t gamble or let someone bully you into taking on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Your time is valuable and is best used to help you get ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Personal information will elude you. Do your due diligence before you get involved in something that may pose a problem. Make a domestic adjustment that will ease stress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Get involved in something that allows you to use your skills. Your first concern should be to boost your confidence and to surround yourself with supportive people.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Handle personal situations with care. Being a martyr will not bring you peace of mind or the happiness you deserve. Put more time into love, romance and enjoying life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pleasure should be on your mind. Follow the direction that leads to satisfaction and fulfillment. Participate in events that offer stimulating conversations with people who share your beliefs, interests and concerns.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Someone may lean on you for assistance. Offer suggestions, but don’t take charge and do the work yourself. You have to be more selective in where and how you spend your time and money.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Refuse to get bogged down with other people’s problems. You owe it to yourself to put your responsibilities and goals first. Use your intellect, choose your words wisely and carry on with your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Secret matters may intrigue you, but don’t get mixed up in someone else’s business. Align yourself with people who are working toward a similar goal or who share your beliefs. Romance is featured.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Use your head when it comes to emotional matters or dealing with relationship issues. The truth matters, and lying should not be acceptable. When in doubt, ask questions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stay on top of your responsibilities. Honor the promises you make. Initiate plans with a loved one. Turn today into one of accomplishment and fond memories.
