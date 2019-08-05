LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take part in events that will broaden your awareness. Engage in discussions that will give you a better understanding of what’s possible and what isn’t. Romance is highlighted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You may be able to keep a secret, but someone you share it with won’t. If you want to surprise someone or make a change without interference, do so without letting anyone one else know about it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make a difference by putting your energy into something gratifying, helpful or useful, instead of trying to please someone who doesn’t appreciate what you do for him or her.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take an innovative approach when dealing with people who are not easily persuaded. A change can be made if you go about it the right way. Choose to be productive, not pushy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You can reach your goal and advance or improve your lifestyle if you are reasonable, stay within budget, and rely on your skills and experience. Romance is highlighted.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your emotions hidden. You’ll accomplish the most if you are reasonable, organized and prepared for whatever roadblock you encounter. A joint venture will fall short of what’s promised.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t change what’s working for you. Look for an alternative way to solve any problem you face. An open mind, a willingness to work and positive negotiations will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your input will be welcome by most; however, someone you are in a relationship with may not agree with what you do or with whom you associate. Walk away from temptation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t let a change of heart disrupt your life. Whether it’s you or someone else who wants a change, it’s best to move forward with an open mind and a positive attitude.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Speak up about your plans. Not everyone will like what you decide, but at least you’ll flush out opposition and encourage suggestions that can help you make beneficial adjustments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look at the whole scenario, not just what you want to see. If you are honest with yourself and others, it will be easier to make the right choice.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Listen to complaints and do your best to make adjustments that will keep everyone happy without going over budget or jeopardizing your reputation, status or position.
