SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Emotional growth will encourage decisions that will help you adjust how you handle your life, money and health. Positive change requires letting go of what no longer works for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make changes for the right reasons. Motivation, coupled with desire and experience, will help you do better. Do what’s best for you, not what someone else pushes you to do.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Question your motives, find your passion and head in a direction that brings you joy. Life is about living, not just surviving. Express your feelings and make a move.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — How you present what you want to do will affect the response you receive. Pay attention to detail and make your request crystal-clear.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Appeal to those who understand what you are trying to achieve. The insight offered will help you make your next move. Share your feelings with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Fix up your place for year-end festivities. A change will improve the atmosphere in your home and bring you closer to loved ones. A positive attitude will promote good results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Gather facts. If you act on an assumption, you will make a mistake. Discuss your thoughts and find out where you stand. Be smart regarding money matters.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Timing is everything. If you act too quickly or too slowly, you will miss the mark. Let your intuition guide you to the right moment in time and take action. Romance is featured.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Say what’s on your mind and accept the response you receive. Sometimes it takes a wakeup call to make a positive move. Now is not the time to follow, it’s time to lead.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to start the ball rolling if you want something to happen. Romance is in the stars, and making a suggestive gesture will help the process.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Intelligence, kindness and compassion will help you overcome any negativity you face. If you don’t like something, change it. Keep your promises.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Changes have to be made for the right reasons. An emotional move isn’t likely to turn out the way you expect. Take time, readjust your thoughts and choose what’s best for you.
