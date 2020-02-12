AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Follow your chosen path. Don’t feel that you must give in to someone else’s plans or let anyone pressure you into making a move you don’t care to make. Do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Ward off an argument by refusing to engage. Concentrate on doing your best and supporting the people who support you. Listen to your intuition and follow your heart.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Think matters through before you share your thoughts. Getting along with someone who could help boost your wages or lifestyle will be mandatory if you want to excel.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make a change because it’s what you want to do, not because it’s what someone else wants. Use your intelligence and do your best to help those who face uncertainty or difficult times.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep moving. Channel your energy into something that will encourage fitness, creativity and positive change. Romance is on the rise and will enhance your life. Be careful whom you trust with personal information.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Express your plans and intentions and make changes based on the response you receive. A lot can change if you are willing to compromise. If you strive for equality, good things will transpire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t feel that you must make a change because someone else does. Look at your options, concentrate on personal growth and physical improvements, and surround yourself with like-minded people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change will give you the boost needed to stimulate your mind and push you in a direction that will inspire you to do your own thing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing and pay closer attention to things that make you happy. Put your energy into a project that shows profit potential.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make attention to detail a priority. Your creative input will impress your peers. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. Help a cause that you care about.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your energy into something that matters to you. A promising partnership, physical improvement or investment opportunity is within reach. Leave nothing to chance, and success will follow.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you keep an open mind, you’ll be offered information that can change your life. Personal growth that leads to better health, less stress and greater freedom is possible.
